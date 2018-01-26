autoevolution
 

Verde Balio Lamborghini Huracan Performante with Bronze Wheels Looks Majestic

26 Jan 2018, 17:13 UTC ·
by
It's no secret that Lamborghini's Ad Personam allows customers to go over the top when playing the supercar spec game. After all, this is only normal for Sant'Agata Bolognese's personalization department. And we've brought along an example that shows just how wild the spec of a Huracan Performante can get when a client turns to the said specialists.
The naturally aspirated beast we have here comes dressed in Verde Balio, with this color being the kind that can easily... confuse the two main Raging Bull camps - we're talking about those who prefer discreet hues and those who would wish to see extrovert shades.

In our book, this is the kind of color that can fit both categories, but, in the end, it all depends on the other hues on the supercar. And, in this case, the bronze wheels meet the Italian flag, a mark of the Performante badge, along with the visible carbon that lets one know this car features active aero (think ALA or Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva).

Peeking inside the car reveals a color combo that uses red as the main hue - perhaps the owner wanted elements such as the seats and the steering wheel to match the shade of the brake calipers.

And while we're talking Lamborghini specials, we'll go past the 640 hp V10 animal we have here to remind you that the Italian engineers are currently working to develop the successor of the Aventador Superveloce.

In fact, we've brought you the most recent spyshots of the V12 animal earlier today, with the (presumably) active aerodynamic elements on the prototype looking even wilder than those on this Huracan.

As for the 6.5-liter motor of the Aventador "Performante" (expect a new nameplate for the thing), Lamborghini should at least bring the engine to Centenario spec, which would mean 770 horses.

A Geneva debut in March? We might just enjoy that.


 

The Lamborghini huracan performante. Great specs Color : Verde Balio #verdebalio #verdeoliver Source : @supercarsinmanchester_ #lamborghini #huracanperformante #performante #nextlevel #adpersonam #instalamborghini #lamborghini_dutch #lamborghinidutch #italiansupercar #performancecar #performancecars #superfast #greenlambo #huracan #lp610 #greenlamborghini #automobililamborghini #lp640 #newlamborghini #bluelambo ##newhuracan #lamborghinileicester #lamborghiniuk #lamborghinidealership @stef_lambo @luxurylife.toys

A post shared by Gallardokev 💯🅾 (@lamborghini_dutch) on Jan 19, 2018 at 1:10pm PST

lamborghini huracan performante lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini V10 supercar
