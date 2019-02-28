Verde Artemis Lamborghini Huracan Performante Looks Bewitching

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante isn't the kind of car that relies on its color to shine. However, when such a Raging Bull is dressed in a shade like Verde Artemis, the result will be a memorable piece of eye candy.
This example of the Performante also comes with the brake calipers finished in red, which only makes the car stand out even more.
We'll remind you that Verde Artemis (you can also call it Jade Green, if you prefer to skip the Italian bits the Raging Bull enjoys so much) has a special significance for the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker.
That's because the color was used to mark the 40th anniversary of the company, all with the help of a limited edition Murcielago. We're talking about a hue with a pearlescent effect, which comes in three layers.
Note that what Lamborghini did with the mid-cycle revamp for the Huracan (read: the Huracan Evo borrowed the 640 horsepower Performante engine) was also seen in the Ferrari realm today.
We're referring to the introduction of the F8 Tributo. The replacement for the 488 GTB uses the 720 hp engine of the 488 Pista. And the tech borrowing doesn't stop here.
For instance, the newcomer also features various Pista aero tricks, also throwing bespoke features in the mix, such as the vented composite engine compartment cover (a nod to the infamous F40, a twin-turbo V8 hero) or the headlights.
We've already managed to show you the first real-world photos of the newcomer, but we'll remind you the official debut of the Prancing Horse is scheduled for next week, at the Geneva Motor Show.
Of course, with open-top supercars being almost as spicy to drive as coupes these days, we can't wait to meet the Spider incarnation of the freshest Ferrari out there (the Internet should deliver a rendering of the thing soon).
