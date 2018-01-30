Veloster Hot Rod Shown in Ant-Man Trailer, Along With Giant Pez Dispenser

More on this:

1 2019 Hyundai Veloster Teased Once Again Ahead Of 2018 NAIAS Debut

2 Spyshots: 2019 Hyundai Veloster Undisguised During Shoot

3 2019 Hyundai Veloster Preview: 1.4- And 1.6-liter Engines, HUD Confirmed

4 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Spied with Massive Exhaust Pipes, Will Launch in America

5 Hyundai Veloster N Spied For the First Time, Looks Down For Business