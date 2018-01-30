Veloster Hot Rod Shown in Ant-Man Trailer, Along With Giant Pez Dispenser

I know Deadpool
has a thing for Hello Kitty and Pez dispensers. But it seems so does Ant-Man. We've had a lot of Spider-Man movies over the years, so it's time to have a look at his less popular insect counterpart, Ant-Man.
3 photos
The guy from Wall Street posing as a professor in the first movie didn't bring the big bucks, so they're pulling out all the stops with Ant-Man And The Wasp. Not only do they have the sexy elf lady (Evangeline Lilly aka Tauriel), but also the most creative car chase in a Marvel
movie.
Did you see Black Panther
chasing down Audis in a tunnel? Well, there's a miniature van increasing in size under another van and the most creative use of a Hello Kitty Pez dispenser in a movie. Watch the trailer; you'll get what we're talking about.
This wouldn't be a Marvel movie without copious quantities of product placement. Thankfully, Hyundai didn't just buy a slot for a boring Elantra or Tucson, instead building something custom and completely awesome.
It's the all-new Veloster on Hot Wheel steroids - purple paint, a flame job, oversized wheels, chrome inserts, a giant wing and side exhaust. Yes, side exhaust on a front-wheel-drive car.
The crazy contraption was already shown at the Detroit Auto Show a few weeks ago, where Hyundai promised it "would play a significant part in the movie." Without the trailer, we had no way of knowing if they were telling the truth.
"Similar to Marvel's passionate fans, the Hyundai Veloster attracts customers who are always looking for that next extraordinary moment and yearn for new discoveries and opportunities," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "With both the Veloster and Ant-Man thriving on individuality, we feel this partnership is a great fit, and we're excited to be accompanying Marvel on their next adventure."