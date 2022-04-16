VelociRaptor 400 Is a Spirited Overlander, Explores the Pennzoil Proving Grounds

Hennessey has completed the build of yet another VelociRaptor 400, and they have dedicated a video to it that is definitely worth a watch.
But what exactly is a VelociRaptor 400? Truth be told, the Lone Star State tuner’s naming scheme can be a bit confusing, though there is absolutely nothing complicated about this one. It is a Ford Bronco (obviously) from the new generation, which has further tapped into its overlanding side.
Equipped with the VelociRaptor 400 package, as we already mentioned, the 4x4 that came to life at Wayne, Michigan, is actually more powerful than you’d believe after seeing its given name. We’ll tell you all about the magic numbers in a moment, but first, let’s go through some of the mods, which comprise the high-flow air filtration, upgraded heat exchanger, new exhaust system, and an engine management software update.
The result is more than anyone would ever need in a Bronco, unless they’re looking to dominate the drag strip in theirs, as you are looking at 411 brake horsepower at 4,400 rpm, and 603 pound-feet (818 Nm) of torque at 3,200 rpm. The Texan tuner claims that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dealt with in just 4.9 seconds, so in theory, it should be about as fast as the true range-topper of the series, which adds the Raptor suffix.
Besides the oily upgrades, this one sports a few other goodies, such as the new front and rear bumpers, 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires, new suspension, beefier brakes, dedicated badging, and special embroidery inside. The leather upholstery or the Heritage Edition livery can be ordered as an option. The VelociRaptor 400 comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) from Hennessey, and their builds are tested in the lab (aka dyno) and on the road. If you’re still with us, we’d recommend hitting the play button next.
