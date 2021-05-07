Vektorr Concept Is Husqvarna’s First Electric Scooter, Great for Urban Commuters

After having recently introduced their first electric motorcycle, the E-Pilen, Husqvarna now unveils the two other models in their e-mobility range. The Vektorr concept and the Bltz concept are designed for urban commuters who prefer the ease of riding a scooter.
Husqvarna seems to be going full speed ahead on the e-mobility track, with two electric scooter models now joining the E-Pilen motorcycle. Vektorr is the sit-down version, while Bltz is the stand-up alternative. This way, more people can have access to different types of electric 2-wheelers and choose what’s best for them.
The Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever built by Husqvarna. It looks like a standard scooter, with no innovative design features that stand out, and it comes in the same minimalistic color scheme as the entire range. According to the brand, it’s meant to be a practical and compact solution for urban rides. Full-details about the specifications have not been revealed yet, but we do know that the new e-scooter will have a maximum speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and a range of up to 59 miles (95 km).
For those who are not keen on speed and prefer a more laid-back approach, Husqvarna’s stand-up scooter looks like an interesting option. This type of scooter works well especially in urban environments with busy traffic and has the added benefit of being noise-free, compared to other electric 2-wheelers. The Bltz concept has a range of up to 25 miles (40 km) and a top speed of 12 mph (20 kph).
These two scooters are introduced after the brand presented the E-Pilen electric motorcycle, with a 62-mile (100 km) range and an 8 kW power output. We will have to see whether the Vektorr Concept also comes with swappable batteries, like E-Pilen.
For those of you who happen to be near Mattighofen, Austria, you can take a closer look at Husqvarna’s Vektorr and E-Pilen Concepts, at the PIERER Mobility AG exhibition in the KTM Motohall.
