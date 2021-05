Vektorr Concept Is Husqvarna’s First Electric Scooter, Great for Urban Commuters

kW

Husqvarna seems to be going full speed ahead on the e-mobility track, with two electric scooter models now joining the E-Pilen motorcycle. Vektorr is the sit-down version, while Bltz is the stand-up alternative. This way, more people can have access to different types of electric 2-wheelers and choose what’s best for them.The Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever built by Husqvarna. It looks like a standard scooter, with no innovative design features that stand out, and it comes in the same minimalistic color scheme as the entire range. According to the brand , it’s meant to be a practical and compact solution for urban rides. Full-details about the specifications have not been revealed yet, but we do know that the new e-scooter will have a maximum speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and a range of up to 59 miles (95 km).For those who are not keen on speed and prefer a more laid-back approach, Husqvarna’s stand-up scooter looks like an interesting option. This type of scooter works well especially in urban environments with busy traffic and has the added benefit of being noise-free, compared to other electric 2-wheelers. The Bltz concept has a range of up to 25 miles (40 km) and a top speed of 12 mph (20 kph).These two scooters are introduced after the brand presented the E-Pilen electric motorcycle, with a 62-mile (100 km) range and an 8power output. We will have to see whether the Vektorr Concept also comes with swappable batteries, like E-Pilen.For those of you who happen to be near Mattighofen, Austria, you can take a closer look at Husqvarna’s Vektorr and E-Pilen Concepts, at the PIERER Mobility AG exhibition in the KTM Motohall.