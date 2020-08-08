VeilSide Toyota Supra "Diamond" Almost Looks Like a Bentley Sports Car

When you think of fabled Japanese tuner VeilSide, the mind naturally gravitates towards the awesome Mazda RX-7 from Tokyo Drift. It's probably the coolest JDM special of the whole movie franchise. However, we recently stumbled upon an old VeilSide project based on the Supra.
No, not the new Supra with the BMW engine, but the original, the legendary A80/Mk4 model. This project came out about nine years ago and is more coachbuilding than tuning.
When it was presented, the Supra kit also had a modified engine with 680 horsepower. It also featured very wide wheels and heavy suspension mods.
From what we gather, there were at least two cars in Japan, one in white that got shown first and another in a dark matte color. There is also one guy who tried to fit the kit last year in North America and says it's difficult to get right in his YouTube video.
As you can probably tell from that, the "VeilSide 4509 GTR" is a package that replaces almost every panel on the car - the bumpers, the fenders, hood, trunk, and even the doors.
The styling can best be described as a British sports car impersonation. The way the grille is shaped and the lines which form the hood are exactly the same as on a Bentley Continental GT. At the same time, the headlights resemble those of an old Chrysler 300, which in turn also copied Bentley's designs. It's also giving off Crossfire vibes.
But the proportions are different, with the Supra's nose looking longer. From some angles, this resembles the Rolls-Royce 2-door models, especially the Wraith. But that was built many years later. So who copied who?
For those of you interested in this car, the Japanese tuner still lists the kit for 3 million yen, which is about $28,000 at the moment.
When it was presented, the Supra kit also had a modified engine with 680 horsepower. It also featured very wide wheels and heavy suspension mods.
From what we gather, there were at least two cars in Japan, one in white that got shown first and another in a dark matte color. There is also one guy who tried to fit the kit last year in North America and says it's difficult to get right in his YouTube video.
As you can probably tell from that, the "VeilSide 4509 GTR" is a package that replaces almost every panel on the car - the bumpers, the fenders, hood, trunk, and even the doors.
The styling can best be described as a British sports car impersonation. The way the grille is shaped and the lines which form the hood are exactly the same as on a Bentley Continental GT. At the same time, the headlights resemble those of an old Chrysler 300, which in turn also copied Bentley's designs. It's also giving off Crossfire vibes.
But the proportions are different, with the Supra's nose looking longer. From some angles, this resembles the Rolls-Royce 2-door models, especially the Wraith. But that was built many years later. So who copied who?
For those of you interested in this car, the Japanese tuner still lists the kit for 3 million yen, which is about $28,000 at the moment.