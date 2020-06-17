Vehicle Crash Rescue Sheet App Released by Euro NCAP, Has Hundreds of Car Models

A vehicle rescue sheet is a standardized summary page car manufacturers make to help first responders in case of a crash. It contains information about the location of airbags, pre-tensioners, cables, batteries, and so on, and is, in essence, a crucial tool for the fast and safe extrication in case of an accident.
That’s the optimist view. The real one is that although these sheets exist, they are extremely hard to use because there isn’t any centralized database containing them all. That means first responders, not knowing the type of vehicle involved in a crash they're heading to, can end up doing their jobs based on experience rather than solid data.
That changes as of this week, at least in Europe. The continent’s main safety watchdog for cars, Euro NCAP, announced the launch of Euro Rescue, a mobile app that contains most of the sheets available today in a single place.
Close to 50 carmakers are listed in the app, with hundreds of models, each with its own rescue sheet. The older ones, says the organization, are not always ISO-compliant, but the ones that will be included for this point forward will be.
The app works both on Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded by anyone. For now, it is available only in English, French, German and Spanish, but by 2023 all the European languages will be featured.
The app has been developed together with The International Association of Fire & Rescue Services (the CTIF) and can be used both online and offline. It will also be available in Australia as the ANCAP Rescue.
“The Euro Rescue Phone app is an important milestone in the collaboration with Euro NCAP and the vehicle industry,” said in a statement Tore Eriksson, President of CTIF.
"For the first time, verified ISO compliant "Rescue Sheets and Emergency Response Guides" will be freely and easily accessible at one unique location. This will greatly help the rescue services & first responders for their vitally important work across Europe."
