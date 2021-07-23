Vega Space Launch System Getting New Version With Cryogenic Methane Engine Soon

Perhaps not as visible as similar exploits taking place in North America, the space launching efforts of the European Space Agency (ESA) are perhaps equally as important for the world, as the people across the pond were responsible for lots of satellite launches over the years.
One of the workhorses used for this task is the Avio-made Vega launch system, which is short for Vettore Europeo di Generazione Avanzata. First flown in 2012, the rocket took to space no fewer than 16 times, and failed to do so on two occasions.
That’s a rather great success rate for the expendable rocket, one that already prompted ESA into tapping Avio to make two more versions of it.
First up will be the four-stage Vega-C, scheduled to have its first flight as soon as next year, but the Europeans seem particularly excited by the upcoming Vega-E, planned for later in the decade.
That’s because this one comes in three stages, and upper one will be totally new, the so-called M10 cryogenic engine that will use liquid oxygen–methane to run. It will replace both the third stage Zefiro 9 solid-propellant motor of the Vega-C, but also the fourth stage upper stage.
According to the space agency, this new setup will allow better performance and lower costs for the rocket.
“The reduction of emissions and combustion waste makes the introduction of the M10 engine a further improvement in environmental sustainability which is a driver for the future of Vega,” added Adriana Sirbi, Vega Evolution Preparation Manager at ESA.
As for the engine itself, it will be Europe’s first methane one, and it will be capable of generating at least 98 kN (22,000 lbf) of thrust. The first tests on it were conducted last year, when its 3D-printed thrust chamber assembly was fired 19 times for a total of 450 seconds at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, as seen in the video below.
That’s a rather great success rate for the expendable rocket, one that already prompted ESA into tapping Avio to make two more versions of it.
First up will be the four-stage Vega-C, scheduled to have its first flight as soon as next year, but the Europeans seem particularly excited by the upcoming Vega-E, planned for later in the decade.
That’s because this one comes in three stages, and upper one will be totally new, the so-called M10 cryogenic engine that will use liquid oxygen–methane to run. It will replace both the third stage Zefiro 9 solid-propellant motor of the Vega-C, but also the fourth stage upper stage.
According to the space agency, this new setup will allow better performance and lower costs for the rocket.
“The reduction of emissions and combustion waste makes the introduction of the M10 engine a further improvement in environmental sustainability which is a driver for the future of Vega,” added Adriana Sirbi, Vega Evolution Preparation Manager at ESA.
As for the engine itself, it will be Europe’s first methane one, and it will be capable of generating at least 98 kN (22,000 lbf) of thrust. The first tests on it were conducted last year, when its 3D-printed thrust chamber assembly was fired 19 times for a total of 450 seconds at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, as seen in the video below.