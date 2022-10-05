Vauxhall Vivaro Family Becomes Sportier With New GS Models

Vauxhall has launched a new GS grade of the Vivaro and Vivaro Electric in the United Kingdom, which features new stuff inside and out.
Opel’s British cousin says that among the visual novelties, the Vivaro GS gets new add-ons on the outside, such as the chin spoiler, side skirts with integrated front mudguards, rear bumper with unique diffuser, and two-piece wing mounted on the roof, said to “improve stability when the vehicle is unladen.”
Every car mod these days needs new wheels, and Vauxhall’s light commercial vehicle ticks this box too with the new 18-inch alloys. The Y-spoke set has a black look, and was shod in high-load capacity tires that do not compromise the Vivaro’s commercial nature.
Hand-crafted eco-leather seats, which are more resistant to wear and chemicals, according to the automaker, are among the novelties inside, next to the perforated material for ventilation, and contrasting red stitching. GS logos are included too, and they pretty much round off the makeover.
Vauxhall says that the GS trim level is limited to the Vivaro, and Vivaro Electric Panel Van. The latter is a zero-emission version of the LCV that features a 75 kWh battery pack that gives it a range of 189 miles (304 km) on the WLTP test cycle, and supports 100 kW fast charging, taking 45 minutes to be juiced up to 80%. This model has a payload of 1,000 kg (2,205 lbs), and a maximum load volume of 5.8 cubic-meters (204.8 cu-ft).
The Panel Van and Doublecab variants of the Vivaro can also be had in the GS trim level, with the new 2.0-liter turbodiesel. The engine develops 180 ps (177 hp / 132 kW), 35 ps (35 hp / 26 kW) more than before, and it is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The average fuel consumption is rated at 51.3 mpg US (5.5 l/100 km / 42.7 mpg US).
Pricing for the Vivaro Electric GS starts at £55,000 ($62,636), excluding VAT. The Vivaro GS, in the Panel Van and Doublecab configurations, kicks off at £41,000 ($46,692) and £44,095 ($50,217) respectively, before tax.
