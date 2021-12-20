autoevolution
Vauxhall Realized Corsa-e and Mokka-e Were Too Expensive, Drops Prices by $4,000

20 Dec 2021, 10:26 UTC ·
Opel’s British doppelganger, Vauxhall, has decided to modify the pricing of its fully electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models, because of changes to the UK’s Government Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG). With that in mind, the carmaker’s EV range now starts at £25,805 ($34,000) on-the-road (including PiCG), meaning a £3,000 ($4,000) price reduction.
Last week, Vauxhall also announced an increase in the official WLTP cycle rating for both the Corsa-e and Mokka-e, where the former can now cover up to 222 miles (357 km) on a single charge (up from 209 miles / 336 km), marking a 6% increase. The Mokka-e meanwhile now shows a range of 209 miles (336 km), up from 201 miles (323 km), an increase of roughly 4%.

“Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028,” said the company’s managing director Paul Willcox.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models. With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists,” he concluded.

If we take a look at the Corsa-e, its cheapest variant used to cost £30,305 (without PiCG) before this price reduction. This made the British-badged German hatchback more expensive than its Peugeot e-208 cousin in the UK. Such an aggressive price cut should help boost sales, but the question is whether or not it is going to be enough.

Vauxhall, much like Opel throughout Europe, have been struggling while attempting to turn themselves into a major EV player, with rivals such as Volkswagen, Hyundai and Renault proving extremely tough to overcome in terms of sales figures.
