Vantage Legacy Collection Is Aston's Way of Tricking Us Into Buying Older Racers

The Gaydon-based automaker is gearing up for an exciting year going into 2021. The company is now into brewing up the piston of 1964 DB5s with Bowmore whisky and securing a new commitment from Mercedes-Benz for added technological peace of mind. And that’s not all, because its Aston Martin Racing team has started selling (older) cars now as part of the newly-created Vantage Legacy Collection.
Perhaps Tobias Moers, the new CEO of the company, allowed his subordinates to celebrate their latest achievements with one too many glasses of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 while riding the DB5 Junior or playing a Cyberpunk 2077 demo on the painfully expensive AMR-C01 racing simulator.
We say that because, as far as we can tell, the company has been producing the latest incarnation of the Vantage for a long enough time for the Aston Martin Racing division to have fully developed its track capabilities for the GTE-class, DTM, GT3, and GT4 requirements. Just check out the video embedded below, they're celebrating the new Vantage GTE and its FIA WEC title.
On a more serious note, the last time we checked, the V8 Vantage that launched in 2005 had been retired to greener pastures some time ago. But, in case you needed an older car to fulfill your motorsport quest for glory, Aston Martin Racing is ready to oblige through its brand-new Vantage Legacy Collection.
Sure, the marketing jargon is there to justify the vehicle's existence. In the release, Aston Marton claims to have “created the trio of original Vantage race cars as a special edition collection to commemorate one of the most successful periods in the luxury British sportscar brand’s racing history as well as one of the company’s most successful racing cars – the Aston Martin Vantage.”
Granted, they might be on to something, since the model brought home a couple of 24 Hours of Le Mans class victories (2014, 2017), seven FIA World Endurance Championship titles, as well as countless international accolades in British GT, GT World Challenge, and the European Le Mans Series. All that during a rather brief period of less than a decade (2009 to 2018).
The three Legacy Vantages (a V8 Vantage GTE, V12 Vantage GT3, and Vantage GT4) have been developed in AM Racing’s workshops from brand new chassis units and are ready to race from the get-go. They even share the exact same livery – a “sterling green” body spiced up by Aston Martin’s classic yellow accents.
We say that because, as far as we can tell, the company has been producing the latest incarnation of the Vantage for a long enough time for the Aston Martin Racing division to have fully developed its track capabilities for the GTE-class, DTM, GT3, and GT4 requirements. Just check out the video embedded below, they're celebrating the new Vantage GTE and its FIA WEC title.
On a more serious note, the last time we checked, the V8 Vantage that launched in 2005 had been retired to greener pastures some time ago. But, in case you needed an older car to fulfill your motorsport quest for glory, Aston Martin Racing is ready to oblige through its brand-new Vantage Legacy Collection.
Sure, the marketing jargon is there to justify the vehicle's existence. In the release, Aston Marton claims to have “created the trio of original Vantage race cars as a special edition collection to commemorate one of the most successful periods in the luxury British sportscar brand’s racing history as well as one of the company’s most successful racing cars – the Aston Martin Vantage.”
Granted, they might be on to something, since the model brought home a couple of 24 Hours of Le Mans class victories (2014, 2017), seven FIA World Endurance Championship titles, as well as countless international accolades in British GT, GT World Challenge, and the European Le Mans Series. All that during a rather brief period of less than a decade (2009 to 2018).
The three Legacy Vantages (a V8 Vantage GTE, V12 Vantage GT3, and Vantage GT4) have been developed in AM Racing’s workshops from brand new chassis units and are ready to race from the get-go. They even share the exact same livery – a “sterling green” body spiced up by Aston Martin’s classic yellow accents.