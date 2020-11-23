Vantage Legacy Collection Is Aston's Way of Tricking Us Into Buying Older Racers

The Gaydon-based automaker is gearing up for an exciting year going into 2021. The company is now into brewing up the piston of 1964 DB5s with Bowmore whisky and securing a new commitment from Mercedes-Benz for added technological peace of mind. And that’s not all, because its Aston Martin Racing team has started selling (older) cars now as part of the newly-created Vantage Legacy Collection.

