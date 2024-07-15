Vanilla Ice Teases His Future Car Show – He's Done That Before and It Wasn't That Great

"I love cars too much. In fact, I am obsessed with cars," Vanilla Ice confesses. The hip-hop star hints at a future car show. He has done it before, so it might turn out to be a walk in the
park garage for him.
Everyone knows his music. It all started in the early 1990s with the "Ice Ice Baby" galactic hit. Everyone knows his home because it was featured on a show years back, The Vanilla Ice Project.
Now, he is talking about a future car show. He has done that before. Ten years ago, he hosted "Thrilla with Vanilla" on the Men and Motors channel. But that was not exactly Top Gear, and it failed.
Robert van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice, insists on being obsessed with cars, and he talks with so much passion that there is no other way but to believe him. He says he loves everything on wheels, "from big and tall to bold and small."
He promises to show the wildest, most obnoxious, exotic, vintage, collectible cars on the planet. He must be getting very creative around cars because he describes a Chevrolet Nova SS as being a "carnivore" that is ready to "chew up the streets and spit them out."
Vanilla Ice explains that he has been in love with cars since he was a baby. We didn't see him playing around with toy cars as a baby or toddler, but we have seen part of his collection, and we can't help but agree.
He has been the only owner of a 1989 Ford Mustang 5.0 that he affectionately calls "my baby." He has had the muscle car with a Fox body since 1990, when it starred in the "Ice Ice Baby" music video.
He says he loves the good old Mustang more than any of the cars in his collection. He has recently told the story of his visit at the Ferrari factory in Maranello. The people in the plant threatened to kick him out if he filmed or took photographs. To prevent that, they glued tape on his phone camera.
Robert van Winkle also owns the first Rolls-Royce Phantom VII ever built. The car has zero miles on the clock. Robert knows that the more it drives the less it costs and said he would never drive it.
In the latest teaser for his car show, he shows footage from the moment he first saw the Mustang after it was restored. Robert has recently shared a video of him driving the 'Stang on the famous A1A Beachfront Avenue just like in the lyrics of his hit.
He says celebrity comes with perks. Being Vanilla Ice means making a phone call and opening up any private collection door. If that is how things stand, we can hardly wait to see that!
[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/@officialvanillaice/videos]
