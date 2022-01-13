Vanderhall Brawley Shows Off in Snow and Mud, Looks Right for the Job

With electric vehicles now having a firm grip on the mainstream automotive market, it’s only natural some companies are taking their businesses to segments that may at first seem harder to tackle, but could certainly become very lucrative for those present there.
Vanderhall Motor Works is one of the companies trying its hand at coming up with an electric off-roader. Generally producing three-wheeled vehicles, Vanderhall will venture further this year by introducing two four-wheeled novelties, the Navaro SUV and the Brawley off-roader.
And it’s the Brawley we’re here to talk about once more, as this week the company making it released another video of the thing in action.
After we’ve got to see it raising hell in a hot desert environment back in the summer of last year, now we get to see it in a minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) environment, doing what it was meant to do: drive on snow, climb on muddy hills, and keeping its occupant warm in the process. You can see it do its thing in the video attached below.
The Brawley is not yet on the market, but it can already be reserved for $100. The starting price for the thingy is $35,000.
For that, it comes with four electric motors mounted on each wheel and developing a total of 404 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The battery pack fitted on it gives it a range of over 200 miles (322 km), which, to be honest, is more than enough for a few hours of fun off the beaten path.
Helping it navigate through harsh terrain are 35-inch tires backed by more than 20 inches (508 mm) of suspension travel. Four people can ride in one at any given time, and as seen in the video below, all are protected by a fully enclosed, heated and air-conditioned cabin.
The Vanderhall Brawley is not street legal.
