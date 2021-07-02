Vanderhall Brawley Electric Off-Roader Eats Sand for Breakfast in First Video

Despite the fact electric vehicles are on the verge of taking over most of the segments of the auto industry, off-roading is still some time away from embracing them. But as people are beginning to get over range anxiety and the fear there are no charging stations in the middle of nowhere, we’re starting to see incredible projects come to life.
Vanderhall Motor Works might be a name that doesn’t ring that many bells right now, but that might change as soon as later this year when some exciting vehicles are scheduled to come to light.
Vanderhall is generally in the business of making three-wheeled machines, but that will change once the 2022 lineup gets here, thanks to the addition of vehicles like the Navaro SUV and the Brawley off-roader.
The latter was just announced with full specs this week when its maker also released a video showing the thing put through its paces during a durability test on the “Vanderhall private testing grounds.”
We see the four-wheeler having tons of fun with an equal amount of sand, going fast and jumping over dunes like a proper off-roader should do.
Making it capable of all the stunts portrayed in the clip (attached below this text) are four electric motors mounted on each wheel and capable of developing 404 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The battery pack should give it a range of over 200 miles (322 km).
Riding on massive 35-inch tires and sporting more than 20 inches (508 mm) of suspension travel, the Brawley GTS, by its full name, can seat four people in a fully enclosed, heated and air-conditioned cabin.
Vanderhall says it will open the reservation books for the model in mid-July, but no price has been announced yet.
There is one catch, though. Like all other Vanderhall off-road vehicles, the Brawley has no airbags and does not meet automotive safety standards, meaning it will not be street legal.
Vanderhall is generally in the business of making three-wheeled machines, but that will change once the 2022 lineup gets here, thanks to the addition of vehicles like the Navaro SUV and the Brawley off-roader.
The latter was just announced with full specs this week when its maker also released a video showing the thing put through its paces during a durability test on the “Vanderhall private testing grounds.”
We see the four-wheeler having tons of fun with an equal amount of sand, going fast and jumping over dunes like a proper off-roader should do.
Making it capable of all the stunts portrayed in the clip (attached below this text) are four electric motors mounted on each wheel and capable of developing 404 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The battery pack should give it a range of over 200 miles (322 km).
Riding on massive 35-inch tires and sporting more than 20 inches (508 mm) of suspension travel, the Brawley GTS, by its full name, can seat four people in a fully enclosed, heated and air-conditioned cabin.
Vanderhall says it will open the reservation books for the model in mid-July, but no price has been announced yet.
There is one catch, though. Like all other Vanderhall off-road vehicles, the Brawley has no airbags and does not meet automotive safety standards, meaning it will not be street legal.