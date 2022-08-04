Valtteri Bottas Shows Girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell a Day in the Life of a F1 Driver

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas has just surprised his girlfriend, Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, with a glimpse of his life as a Formula One driver, allowing her to try out a race car as a fun day out.
Formula One has taken its three-week summer holiday, but that doesn’t mean the drivers will completely stop thinking about it. And Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas decided to combine his work life with his personal life, taking his girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, out on the track to show her what racing feels like. Until now, Tiffany has taken Valtteri on most of her bike rides as she trained, so it was his turn to show her part of his work.
The video, posted on Bottas’ Instagram account, follows their adventures since leaving home. He even chartered a helicopter, so the whole ordeal would be even more glamorous. Not long after, they arrived at the Alastaro Circuit, situated in Loimaa, Finland. The track is 2.7 km (1.7 mi) long, enough to give Tiffany a taste of the fast life.
When they arrived, Tiffany embarked on a high-level intensive car driving course, with none other than Bottas as her instructor. He captioned the video “need for speed.” On her Instagram Stories, Tiffany wrote that she’s “finally getting a small taste of Valterri Bottas’ work.”
Tiffany was in full racing gear, and we couldn’t help but notice the fact that she sported Bottas’ number and initials, of course.
Finally, she was allowed to get into a car, trying out several, starting with a series production convertible just to get the feel of the track. But her “graduation” test was a real racing car, a model that former Finnish World Champion Nico Rosberg raced when he was at Williams. She seemed to handle the speed pretty well, and even got a Williams FW29 driving diploma at the end of her “training.”
Since both of them love adrenaline, this sounds like a perfect date. He should be careful, though, otherwise Alpine might announce Tiffany as their driver next season!
