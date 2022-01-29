Valtteri Bottas' Parting Gift with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Was His 2017 Racing Car

Valtteri Bottas gave a new interview where he revealed the thoughtful parting gift he received from Mercedes-AMG Petronas. But he also shared he understands better why Nico Rosberg retired from the sport, and why it’s difficult being Lewis Hamilton’s teammate.
Valtteri Bottas is to start his first season with Alfa Romeo soon, and he couldn’t be more excited about it. The Finnish Formula One driver signed a multi-year contract with the team, and has been flaunting several Alfa Romeo vehicles, and even visited its museum in Milan, Italy.
But, in a new interview, he opened up about this past season. He shared that he now understands why Nico Rosberg retired from the sport, whose place he took when he started at Mercedes-AMG Petronas in 2017.
"I remember Lewis and Nico fighting very hard with each other and it even became a bit political," the Finnish driver revealed during a Supla podcast, as quoted by Iltalehti. "But when I arrived at Mercedes, I wondered why Nico suddenly stopped. But now I can identify with him. I can say from experience that it's not easy. If you feel like there is a knife in your throat, then the mind doesn't always work correctly."
Bottas did finish third this past season, after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his colleague, Hamilton, whose loss of the championship lost the team (and Bottas) some money. "That singular lap did cost me a few millions yes," added Bottas. "Luckily, I hadn't bought anything with that money, but Mercedes found a way to pay me back so to say."
He added that for his parting gift, Mercedes-AMG Petronas “gave me my 2017 first F1 win car,” but he added that he doesn’t have “no place to put it for now. I don't really measure money because at some point, a moment came when there was no need to look at the bank balance anymore."
Bottas seems excited about his new team, and we can't wait to see what the new season brings.
