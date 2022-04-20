Valentino Rossi Gets His Name on a Plane as a Homage, Other Champions Also Honored

ITA Airways, Italy's state-owned airline that replaced AlItalia, has a promotional campaign that celebrates the country's champions in sports. The campaign started back in March, and one of the first to get their name on a plane was Giacomo Agostini, a legend in the world of motorcycling.
The selection was made with the help of the Italian audience, and the goal was to pay homage to those who had the Tricolore raised on the podium at the end of a competition. The campaign is dubbed Legend Azzurre, which means Blue Legends in Italian, and of course, the planes have a blue livery.
The Italian airline selected the names of champions on social media with the help of its 275,000 fans. As you can imagine, the choice brought interesting personalities from various sports and eras, and we are not disappointed.
Among the selected champions in sport from Italy who will be honored with the help of the country's flag carrier airline are Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Del Piero, Flavia Pennetta, Sara Simeoni, Carmine Abbagnale, Francesco Totti, Valentino Rossi, and the late Marco Simoncelli.
Today, Valentino Rossi published two images of the aircraft that bears his name while expressing his gratitude for being selected among the Blue Legends. Rossi's name will be on an Airbus A350 operated by ITA Airways as part of the company’s promotional campaign.
The rider from Tavullia won nine world champion titles on two wheels, which should have qualified him on the list anyway, but Rossi is extremely popular despite retiring at the end of 2021 as a rider from the top-tier class of Moto GP.
Vale, or The Doctor, as he is referred to, recently became a father for the first time, but that was not the reason for his retirement from MotoGP. Fortunately for his fans, Valentino Rossi will continue to race, but he has selected a different championship for his racing this year.
