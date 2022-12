V8-Powered Safari-Style 1992 Mazda MX-5 Needs a New Owner

If a 1.6-liter engine with 125 hp (127 ps) made me have so much fun, imagine fitting a V8 on a Miata chassis. That is just insanity on wheels. This is precisely what you can buy in this action from Bring a Trailer. A V8 -powered Safari-style 1992 Mazda MX-5 (NA) is available, with the current bid being around $8,600.The NA available for buying is powered by a replacement 302ci Ford V8 sending all the power to the rear wheels via a five-speed T5 manual transmission and a Ford 7.5″ rear differential. The suspension features a Paco Motorsports lift kit mated with Tokico adjustable coil overs to make this car good in off-road conditions. In addition, the modifications include 14″ Bassett steel wheels mounted with all-terrain tires, a front bull bar, and LED pop-up headlights, which are aftermarket.In the interior, the air conditioning system has been removed. At the same time, the cabin has bucket seats upholstered in black cloth and features a Hard Dogg roll bar, a horn button, Pioneer CD stereo, and aftermarket switchgear.The Safari-Style MX-5 NA is finished in Classic Red and has a color-matched removable hardtop. "The soft top is missing, there is a crack in the rear license plate surround, and there is a chip on the left side of the hardtop. A hood scoop cover will accompany the car. The Carfax report lists "minor damage" to the front of the car in July 2006 due to an accident," says on the Bring a Trailer auction site.So if you want to have one of the best models when it comes to car culture, the NA is always a good option. However, this one is even more special, but you need to hurry up because the auction is ending in less than one day.