V8-Powered Safari-Style 1992 Mazda MX-5 Needs a New Owner

I was lucky enough to have a chance to drive one of my friends Mazda MX-5 NB from 2001. All I can say is that I had so much fun with a car that drives like a street-legal kart. The first-gen Miata is just as fun even when stock. Now you can buy a Mazda MX-5 NA with a V8 engine made for Safari expeditions.
If a 1.6-liter engine with 125 hp (127 ps) made me have so much fun, imagine fitting a V8 on a Miata chassis. That is just insanity on wheels. This is precisely what you can buy in this action from Bring a Trailer. A V8-powered Safari-style 1992 Mazda MX-5 (NA) is available, with the current bid being around $8,600.
The NA available for buying is powered by a replacement 302ci Ford V8 sending all the power to the rear wheels via a five-speed T5 manual transmission and a Ford 7.5″ rear differential. The suspension features a Paco Motorsports lift kit mated with Tokico adjustable coil overs to make this car good in off-road conditions. In addition, the modifications include 14″ Bassett steel wheels mounted with all-terrain tires, a front bull bar, and LED pop-up headlights, which are aftermarket.
In the interior, the air conditioning system has been removed. At the same time, the cabin has bucket seats upholstered in black cloth and features a Hard Dogg roll bar, a horn button, Pioneer CD stereo, and aftermarket switchgear.
The Safari-Style MX-5 NA is finished in Classic Red and has a color-matched removable hardtop. "The soft top is missing, there is a crack in the rear license plate surround, and there is a chip on the left side of the hardtop. A hood scoop cover will accompany the car. The Carfax report lists "minor damage" to the front of the car in July 2006 due to an accident," says on the Bring a Trailer auction site.
So if you want to have one of the best models when it comes to car culture, the NA is always a good option. However, this one is even more special, but you need to hurry up because the auction is ending in less than one day.
