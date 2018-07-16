autoevolution
 

V8-Powered Aston Martin Cygnet Sounds Crazy at Goodwood

16 Jul 2018, 12:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the few motoring events where electric cars haven't completely taken over. It's also where manufacturers let rip with their loudest, most exotic-sounding creations. However, you probably never expected a tiny city car like the Aston Martin Cygnet to make a splash there.
4 photos
V8-Powered Aston Martin Cygnet Sounds Crazy at GoodwoodV8-Powered Aston Martin Cygnet Sounds Crazy at GoodwoodV8-Powered Aston Martin Cygnet Sounds Crazy at Goodwood
A cygnet is what you'd call a baby swan. We had to Google it again, just to make sure, as we haven't talked about this car in a long time. Wanting to lower its overall emissions, Aston Martin partnered up with Toyota and shoehorned all the luxury it could into their iQ model.

However, the Cygnet was only supposed to have 98 horsepower from a 1.33-liter engine. So how has a car that went out of production ended up at Goodwood with a 430 horsepower V8 engine?

The answer is obvious: a crazy fan paid Aston lots of money to build this. And his idea was right on the money because I don't think there was a car at Goodwood that got more love than this. Hearing V8 roar from something this side requires suspense of disbelief. It's like watching somebody levitate.

Aston says the owner also has a Vulcan. But I think they've actually been working on this in-house for a while and just happened to find somebody willing to buy it.

More than just an engine transplant, this project is a Cygnet body fitted over a shortened V8 Vantage, a bit like those GT-R-powered Nissan Jukes. The city car comes with suspension, brakes, and tracks from the sports car model. The 4.7-liter unit sends power to the rear wheels via a transaxle auto gearbox.

We think Aston wants to evolve the car a bit further and bring it to Goodwood once again. They could move some things around, strip a bit of weight or make it sound even naughtier.

aston martin cygnet v8 Aston Martin Cygnet aston martin 2018 Goodwood FoS
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tank Vs. Well 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 