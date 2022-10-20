V8 Engines Are Not Dead, Someone Needs New, Close to 1,000 HP Ones Built After 2024

The start of the next decade will mark the official downfall of the internal combustion engine as we know it, in pretty much all its shapes and sizes. With most nations imposing sales bans on new ICE cars from next decade, investing in new engines of this type is not something many carmakers are interested in doing.
Yet, an unnamed and “renowned English sportscar manufacturer” just tasked Rheinmetall with delivering “new, high-efficiency engine blocks for the automaker’s complete line of V8 engines.” And that, after the year 2024, when we expect all investments of this kind to significantly drop.
We know of this courtesy of the German company, which announced the initial details of the project this week. We’re told the new powerplant should have a horsepower output close to the four-digit range (no specifics are provided), and be “efficient in everyday operation,” whatever that means.
Rheinmetall will make the engine blocks at its plant in Neckarsulm from the end of 2024 using the sand-casting method it developed together with one of its subsidiaries, KS HUAYU, a casting business Rheinmetall is operating together with HUAYU Automotive.
The company admits that coming out with a new ICE engine is sort of a “last man standing strategy,” but adds that the “strategic significance for the long-term viability of our internal combustion business unit of this new order – particularly from this automaker – cannot be overstated.”
“It was KS HUAYU’s technological expertise and the high quality of our coating and finishing that won the customer’s trust following completion of the prototypes, leading to the full-scale production order,” said in a statement managing director Dr. Michael Schachler.
Rheinmetall did not reveal the name of the automaker, but if we are to put our money on someone, that would be TVR.
