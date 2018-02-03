V6 Engine Confirmed Again For The Nissan Titan

It’s been some time since Nissan
made the announcement that the light-duty Titan would add an entry-level engine option in the form of a V6. The automaker reaffirmed the news once again, but just like the last time, the public relations department has its lips shut on the time of arrival.
16 photos AutoGuide
sat down with spokesman Kevin Raftery, who told the American publication that “we did confirm that a V6 will be coming. However, that’s all we are able to say as of now – no official timetable.”
Say whatever you will, but keeping the prospective buyer in the dark doesn’t help with the Titan’s sales, which are nothing to write home about.
The addition of a six-cylinder engine would bring the price down from the $30,030 applicable to the 2018 Titan. To put the price into greater perspective, the segment-leading Ford F-150
is $27,610 before destination, with the cheapest V8-powered configuration costing $29,605. In defense of the Titan, the Tennessee-sourced Endurance V8 is utmostly capable, being rated at 390 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque.
On the other hand, the V6-powered Titan would appeal to buyers who put space ahead of sheer capability, the type of customer who wants an honest-to-God truck for daily driving. Nissan North America could also be compelled to follow the path set by the F-150 with the EcoBoost V6. Such an addition would fill the void between the N/A V6 and Endurance V8.
Last, but certainly not least, driving the price down with the entry-level V6 option would bring more people into the showroom to check out the Titan. People the salesman would easily convince into getting the V8 Titan, because sweet talking and bigger profit margins.
In addition to the Titan, the yet-to-be-detailed V6 will be offered in the 2019 Frontier
. The 2019 model year is all new from the ground up, with the Frontier borrowing a lot of its bits and bobs from the NP300 Navara that’s been around since 2014.