autoevolution
 

V6 Engine Confirmed Again For The Nissan Titan

3 Feb 2018, 13:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s been some time since Nissan made the announcement that the light-duty Titan would add an entry-level engine option in the form of a V6. The automaker reaffirmed the news once again, but just like the last time, the public relations department has its lips shut on the time of arrival.
16 photos
Nissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King CabNissan Titan King Cab
AutoGuide sat down with spokesman Kevin Raftery, who told the American publication that “we did confirm that a V6 will be coming. However, that’s all we are able to say as of now – no official timetable.” Say whatever you will, but keeping the prospective buyer in the dark doesn’t help with the Titan’s sales, which are nothing to write home about.

The addition of a six-cylinder engine would bring the price down from the $30,030 applicable to the 2018 Titan. To put the price into greater perspective, the segment-leading Ford F-150 is $27,610 before destination, with the cheapest V8-powered configuration costing $29,605. In defense of the Titan, the Tennessee-sourced Endurance V8 is utmostly capable, being rated at 390 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the V6-powered Titan would appeal to buyers who put space ahead of sheer capability, the type of customer who wants an honest-to-God truck for daily driving. Nissan North America could also be compelled to follow the path set by the F-150 with the EcoBoost V6. Such an addition would fill the void between the N/A V6 and Endurance V8.

Last, but certainly not least, driving the price down with the entry-level V6 option would bring more people into the showroom to check out the Titan. People the salesman would easily convince into getting the V8 Titan, because sweet talking and bigger profit margins.

In addition to the Titan, the yet-to-be-detailed V6 will be offered in the 2019 Frontier. The 2019 model year is all new from the ground up, with the Frontier borrowing a lot of its bits and bobs from the NP300 Navara that’s been around since 2014.
2019 Nissan Titan V6 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck Nissan Titan US Nissan Frontier
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  