V10 Viper-Powered 1934 Dodge Sedan Restomod Is a $100,000 Ticket to Gangster Heaven

Have you always dreamed of feeling like Al Capone or Bonnie and Clyde when behind the wheel of your car? To be fair, none of those individuals should be regarded as a role model. However, there’s no denying that some vehicles simply look as if their owners are up to no good, and that can be very appealing.
Take this 1934 Dodge sedan for example. Even fully restored, unless you’re an automotive historian, you probably wouldn’t give it a second look beyond simply admiring its classic car credentials. Of course, this car is far from stock.
In fact, it’s so far removed from factory standard spec, it took 6,000 hours to build. Now, this restomod is up for grabs through Fusion Luxury Motors for the big fat sum of $100,000. Allow me to walk you through why this 88-year-old Dodge, nicknamed ‘The Godfather’ is worth more than a Challenger SRT Super Stock.
For starters, it won ‘The World’s Ultimate Mopar Modified’ award back in 2012 and was featured in the February 2013 edition of Mopar Action magazine. So, credentials, check.
Let’s get into the metal though, because this restomod features no fewer than 150 body modifications. The roof, for example, was chopped so that it looked more aggressive. The rear window meanwhile was removed and reset to match the window belt line. The hood and side panels were all fully redesigned and built by hand, whereas the fenders and running boards were widened by two inches (5 cm).
Other exterior mods include the custom grille, extended headlight buckets, shaved door handles for the completely reengineered doors, plus custom exhaust outlets.
As for the interior, the dashboard was inverted and re-gauged with Omega instruments and a Billet Specialties steering wheel. Then you’ve got the custom console, bucket seats, clear acrylic floor inserts with embedded bullets and shell casings, revolve cylinder clutch and brake pedals, brass knuckle gear shifter, bullet upholstery accents and power windows.
The pièce de résistance? The fact that it’s powered by a Viper V10 engine. Oh, and there’s a revolver strapped to the underside of the hood.
In fact, it’s so far removed from factory standard spec, it took 6,000 hours to build. Now, this restomod is up for grabs through Fusion Luxury Motors for the big fat sum of $100,000. Allow me to walk you through why this 88-year-old Dodge, nicknamed ‘The Godfather’ is worth more than a Challenger SRT Super Stock.
For starters, it won ‘The World’s Ultimate Mopar Modified’ award back in 2012 and was featured in the February 2013 edition of Mopar Action magazine. So, credentials, check.
Let’s get into the metal though, because this restomod features no fewer than 150 body modifications. The roof, for example, was chopped so that it looked more aggressive. The rear window meanwhile was removed and reset to match the window belt line. The hood and side panels were all fully redesigned and built by hand, whereas the fenders and running boards were widened by two inches (5 cm).
Other exterior mods include the custom grille, extended headlight buckets, shaved door handles for the completely reengineered doors, plus custom exhaust outlets.
As for the interior, the dashboard was inverted and re-gauged with Omega instruments and a Billet Specialties steering wheel. Then you’ve got the custom console, bucket seats, clear acrylic floor inserts with embedded bullets and shell casings, revolve cylinder clutch and brake pedals, brass knuckle gear shifter, bullet upholstery accents and power windows.
The pièce de résistance? The fact that it’s powered by a Viper V10 engine. Oh, and there’s a revolver strapped to the underside of the hood.