Utah Monolith Serves as a Charging Station for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The first thing that sprang into my head when I heard about the Utah monolith? That would be 2001: A Space Odyssey because I’m a sucker for Stanley Kubrick. Jeep, on the other hand, thought that such a quirky subject is worth capitalizing on social media. This brings us to the following rendering of an SUV charging from the mysterious structure.
According to Jeep, “the Wrangler 4xe will be out of this world.” The copywriter may deserve a bonus for the engaging content, but back in the real world, the Wrangler 4xe isn’t exactly perfect. For starters, 375 horsepower isn’t quite on par with the 392 HEMI V8-engined option that sounds a lot better thanks to eight cylinders and good ol’ natural aspiration.
Jeep decided on a four-cylinder turbo for this application, the 2.0-liter Global Medium Engine shared with Alfa Romeo, as well as two electric motors and a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. At most, the Wrangler 4xe can be driven 25 miles (40 kilometers) in zero-emissions mode. Oh, and by the way, bear in mind this rating doesn’t apply off-road or on the highway.
The most eco-friendly Wrangler ever sold to the public is definitely capable of hitting the trails, though. The Rubicon trim, for example, boasts a crawl ratio of 77.2:1 and goodies such as a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, electronic sway-bar disconnect, Dana 44 front and rear axles, and Tru-Lok electronic lockers.
Offered in no fewer than 10 exterior colors, the Wrangler 4xe features two options for the interior in the guise of Black with Heritage Tan cloth or Black with Dark Saddle leather. In addition to the special badging, you can tell this bad boy apart from ICE-only models thanks to the Electric Blue color of the tow hooks, Rubicon decals on the hood, and a number of Easter Eggs.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships as a 2021 model, the PHEV option doesn’t have a price yet. Hearsay suggests $40,000 or thereabouts for the entry-level specification, and that’s certainly a lot of moolah. For reference, the four-door Wrangler Rubicon currently retails at $42k excluding freight.
The new rechargeable Jeep® Wrangler 4xe will be out of this world. (Coming Early 2021) pic.twitter.com/lilnnzXPEo— Jeep (@Jeep) December 4, 2020