USSV Hamba Is How You Turn a 2019 Ford F-150 Into a Stealth Fighter Jet

Starting today, October 20, Houston, Texas is the place where America’s car enthusiasts with deep pockets will head to, as Barrett-Jackson kicks off its mammoth sale event there. We’ve covered over the past few weeks some of the most high-profile cars going under the hammer, but we reckon there’s enough time left for a touch more.
And we chose to bring under the spotlight today perhaps the most insane build featured on the Barret-Jackson list, something its makers, US Specialty Vehicles, call the USSV Hamba.
The name US Specialty Vehicles is well-known in the industry. These are the guys behind contraptions like the Rhino GX and Rhino XT, and are also tied with the Fast and Furious franchise. In the case of the one-off USSV Hamba, they went above and beyond to remind us that nothing is what it seems.
What you’re actually looking at is a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, sporting a stock V8 engine and an automatic transmission that goes with it. The interior has been heavily modified, but it's what wraps around both the engine and the cabin that catches the eye the most.
Gone is the visible bed at the rear, now nicely hidden under panels that extend toward the front to completely change the look of the pickup. And the bodywork is sculpted in such a way it gives the impression some prototype stealth fighter sits before you.
The modified bodywork is further enhanced by a custom lift and the fitting of beadlock wheels wearing 35-inch tires. LED lights sit at the front and back, where the pipes of a custom exhaust system are barely visible.
Inside, the truck was changed so it now sports surfaces wrapped in Cherry Red leather and a new touchscreen infotainment system.
The USSV Hamba was built to be a “trophy truck, set-up for racing,” as per its seller, and an undisclosed six-figure sum was spent on making it. It now sells with no reserse, just 663 miles (1,067 km) on the clock, and a title that reads 2019 Ford PK.
