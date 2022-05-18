Using a Laser to Remove Rust Is Awesome, but What Is the Best DIY Option?

Rust is one of the biggest problems that vehicle owners face as their machines get older. Removing rust is costly, and complicated, especially if the parts that need to have it removed are difficult to remove, or if they cannot be replaced with an off-the-shelf part at a lower cost.
Over time, several solutions have been developed to remove rust. Some involve chemicals, while others need the use of abrasives. However, there are solutions that can handle even the smallest parts that have rust on them.
The folks over at Donut Media have decided to test all the available methods that can remove rust, from mechanical action (abrasion) to using a $50,000 laser. Yes, you read that right, there is a laser machine that can remove rust, but it does cost more than most vehicles that have rust on them are worth.
Fortunately, there are workshops that can handle that part for you, but you will have to pay to get it done. It will be cheaper than buying the machinery to get the job done, which is a nice plus, but you cannot find these workshops everywhere.
With that in mind, it would be ideal to have no rust on your vehicle, and to keep it that way, but we all know that it cannot happen even if you live in a place where there is no winter, thus no road salt. Sadly, rust can appear even without road salt, as bare metal can rust away without too much help.
Ranging from the most affordable possibility to the most expensive, Donut Media's comparison shows all the possibilities of removing rust from a vehicle. Except for a laser and electrolysis, which is also a bit pricey, there are solutions for the DIY enthusiast.
As always, if you have no experience in the field, it is recommended to start with an object that is not that important to you, so do not go out and try to sandpaper your vehicle's body in the parking lot.
Instead, try to clean the rust off an old bolt with your method of choice, see how that goes, and only then decide if it is worth the effort to DIY the job.
The folks over at Donut Media have decided to test all the available methods that can remove rust, from mechanical action (abrasion) to using a $50,000 laser. Yes, you read that right, there is a laser machine that can remove rust, but it does cost more than most vehicles that have rust on them are worth.
Fortunately, there are workshops that can handle that part for you, but you will have to pay to get it done. It will be cheaper than buying the machinery to get the job done, which is a nice plus, but you cannot find these workshops everywhere.
With that in mind, it would be ideal to have no rust on your vehicle, and to keep it that way, but we all know that it cannot happen even if you live in a place where there is no winter, thus no road salt. Sadly, rust can appear even without road salt, as bare metal can rust away without too much help.
Ranging from the most affordable possibility to the most expensive, Donut Media's comparison shows all the possibilities of removing rust from a vehicle. Except for a laser and electrolysis, which is also a bit pricey, there are solutions for the DIY enthusiast.
As always, if you have no experience in the field, it is recommended to start with an object that is not that important to you, so do not go out and try to sandpaper your vehicle's body in the parking lot.
Instead, try to clean the rust off an old bolt with your method of choice, see how that goes, and only then decide if it is worth the effort to DIY the job.