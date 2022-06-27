Usher Treats Mentor L.A. Reid to Brand-New Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible

There’s nothing like showing your respect and appreciation for the people who have been there for you. Usher knows that, and, besides honoring L.A. Reid with the icon award at the 6th annual Culture Creator Brunch, he also treated him to a new Porsche convertible.
This year, Antonio Marquis “L.A.” Reid was the recipient of the icon award “for his storied career in entertainment” at the 6th annual Culture Creator Brunch. Reid, who is an American record executive, producer, and A&R representative, has worked with multiple big names in the industry. Usher is one of them, having signed with Reid when he was only 14 years old.
“L.A. Reid has been a key figure in shaping the sound and experience of popular music for over 25 years as a record producer, a songwriter, a label executive,” said Usher before he presented him with the award. “I’ve chased this man his entire [career], even when he left LaFace Records because I really felt as though a family was being broken apart and I was the baby of that bunch. He never gave up on me, so I never gave up on him.”
Now, the R&B star is giving back. After the event, Usher treated L.A. Reid to a brand-new car: a black Porsche 911 Carrera convertible, handing him the keys as the rest of the artists took pictures of the black cabrio. The eighth generation of the famous Porsche 911, the 992, was unveiled in 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Not long after, the German premium brand introduced the convertible version.
The first open-top 911 variant rolled off the production line in 1982, and the 992 Porsche 911 Cabriolet was initially available as a Carrera S with rear-wheel drive and Carrera 4S with all-wheel drive.
Now, the current Carrera lineup includes six convertible versions, the Porsche 911 Carrera, the 911 Carrera S, the 911 Carrera 4, the 911 Carrera 4S, the 911 Carrera GTS, and the Carrera 4 GTS, ranging from 379 horsepower (385 ps) to 473 horsepower (480 ps), thanks to the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. It's unknown what option Usher chose for Reid.
The black convertible was a big attraction at Reid’s Bel Air After-Party BBQ, with lots of stars posing next to the newest addition to his garage. Although he isn't one to generally flash his $300 million net worth around, maybe this Porsche 911 Carrera will be the start of it.
Besides Usher, Reid has also helped launch the careers of some of the most successful names in the music industry, including Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and OutKast. Prior to his acceptance speech, there was a video footage that included praise from Carey, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Jermaine Dupri, Toni Braxton, and The Dream.
“L.A. Reid has been a key figure in shaping the sound and experience of popular music for over 25 years as a record producer, a songwriter, a label executive,” said Usher before he presented him with the award. “I’ve chased this man his entire [career], even when he left LaFace Records because I really felt as though a family was being broken apart and I was the baby of that bunch. He never gave up on me, so I never gave up on him.”
Now, the R&B star is giving back. After the event, Usher treated L.A. Reid to a brand-new car: a black Porsche 911 Carrera convertible, handing him the keys as the rest of the artists took pictures of the black cabrio. The eighth generation of the famous Porsche 911, the 992, was unveiled in 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Not long after, the German premium brand introduced the convertible version.
The first open-top 911 variant rolled off the production line in 1982, and the 992 Porsche 911 Cabriolet was initially available as a Carrera S with rear-wheel drive and Carrera 4S with all-wheel drive.
Now, the current Carrera lineup includes six convertible versions, the Porsche 911 Carrera, the 911 Carrera S, the 911 Carrera 4, the 911 Carrera 4S, the 911 Carrera GTS, and the Carrera 4 GTS, ranging from 379 horsepower (385 ps) to 473 horsepower (480 ps), thanks to the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. It's unknown what option Usher chose for Reid.
The black convertible was a big attraction at Reid’s Bel Air After-Party BBQ, with lots of stars posing next to the newest addition to his garage. Although he isn't one to generally flash his $300 million net worth around, maybe this Porsche 911 Carrera will be the start of it.
Besides Usher, Reid has also helped launch the careers of some of the most successful names in the music industry, including Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and OutKast. Prior to his acceptance speech, there was a video footage that included praise from Carey, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Jermaine Dupri, Toni Braxton, and The Dream.