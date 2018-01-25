Used VW Golf 6 Buying Guide

The Golf 6 is the poster child of the Dieselgate scandal. However, if you're willing to look past that, you might have a decent second-hand hatchback on your hands.

6 photos



While on paper, the Golf 6 is heavier than the Golf 7, that's because all models have independent rear suspension. The upside to that is better handling, but you should look out for uneven rear tire wear due to bad tracking.



The main reason most people buy second-hand VW Golfs over the Peugeot or Ford equivalent are the engines. However, there are a couple that should be avoided.



Obviously, you should look for a car with good service history too. But that's not always a guarantee of reliability. The gasoline options include the 1.4 with 80 HP and 1.6 with 102 HP. But those drink a lot of fuel and are pretty rare. The 1.6i can have EGR problems and high oil consumption on high-mileage cars.



Then there is the 1.2 TSI with 84 or 105 HP, which replaced both these naturally aspirated units. Most "experts" say you should avoid it because of the timing issues and how they can destroy the engine. But with less than 1% of cars being affected, we think it's worth the risk. The 1.2 TSI is economical, heats up fast in the winter and feels punchy. Look for a car with around 100,000km, preferably with the 105 HP configuration that has 16 valves.



The 1.4 TSI would by our top choice, especially for a daily commuter car. However, the 170 horsepower version with the supercharger and turbocharger has its mechanical issues. A recall was issued, but it's still known for uneven power bands and high oil consumption. So stick to the 122 HP model, and you'll be fine.



The 2.0 TSI is also available in the Golf 6. However, talking about the GTI and R is kind of beside the point in a used car review. 2.0 FSI with 150 HP? I wouldn't bother...



Despite the emissions scandal, TDI is still the engine configuration that defined the Golf. The diesel engine can, however, have usual diesel engine issues, like head gasket leaks or loss of turbo pressure on high-mileage models.



Most folks say that the 1.9 TSI is the most reliable engine of its kind. However, you might be tempted by the 1.6 TDI and 2.0 TDI. They usually have a broader power band and better fuel economy. The



While the Golf 6 has a lot fewer problems than the Golf 5, especially when it comes to body rust, it's not bulletproof. Common issues include window regulars and door locks, the air conditioning and rear defroster. Also, there are usually a lot fewer options on the Golf. Look for the xenon headlights, DCC adaptive dampers and the biggest infotainment screen you can find. In 2008, Volkswagen surprised everybody by replacing the Golf 5 a lot sooner than expected. Production of the company's most popular car was too expensive. Its replacement, the Golf 6, used the same platform but was designed with many sub-assemblies that could be put together somewhere else and quickly brought together on the production line.While on paper, the Golf 6 is heavier than the Golf 7, that's because all models have independent rear suspension. The upside to that is better handling, but you should look out for uneven rear tire wear due to bad tracking.The main reason most people buy second-hand VW Golfs over the Peugeot or Ford equivalent are the engines. However, there are a couple that should be avoided.Obviously, you should look for a car with good service history too. But that's not always a guarantee of reliability. The gasoline options include the 1.4 with 80and 1.6 with 102 HP. But those drink a lot of fuel and are pretty rare. The 1.6i can haveproblems and high oil consumption on high-mileage cars.Then there is the 1.2 TSI with 84 or 105 HP, which replaced both these naturally aspirated units. Most "experts" say you should avoid it because of the timing issues and how they can destroy the engine. But with less than 1% of cars being affected, we think it's worth the risk. The 1.2 TSI is economical, heats up fast in the winter and feels punchy. Look for a car with around 100,000km, preferably with the 105 HP configuration that has 16 valves.The 1.4 TSI would by our top choice, especially for a daily commuter car. However, the 170 horsepower version with the supercharger and turbocharger has its mechanical issues. A recall was issued, but it's still known for uneven power bands and high oil consumption. So stick to the 122 HP model, and you'll be fine.The 2.0 TSI is also available in the Golf 6. However, talking about the GTI and R is kind of beside the point in a used car review. 2.0 FSI with 150 HP? I wouldn't bother...Despite the emissions scandal,is still the engine configuration that defined the Golf. The diesel engine can, however, have usual diesel engine issues, like head gasket leaks or loss of turbo pressure on high-mileage models.Most folks say that the 1.9 TSI is the most reliable engine of its kind. However, you might be tempted by the 1.6 TDI and 2.0 TDI. They usually have a broader power band and better fuel economy. The 7-speed DSG gearbox is also known for its mechanical issues an the jerky low-speed shifts.While the Golf 6 has a lot fewer problems than the Golf 5, especially when it comes to body rust, it's not bulletproof. Common issues include window regulars and door locks, the air conditioning and rear defroster. Also, there are usually a lot fewer options on the Golf. Look for the xenon headlights, DCC adaptive dampers and the biggest infotainment screen you can find.