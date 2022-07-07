Used Hummer EV Sold for Three Times Its Retail Price at Auction

People who are looking for cars on the second-hand market are usually hoping for a lower price, as they probably consider the purchase cost of new vehicles too high. But what they find sometimes is crazy expensive even for those who can afford to pay the retail price.
That’s the case of a used Hummer EV model that was auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction over the Fourth of July weekend and fetched a whopping $324,500 (319,273 Euros). This is nearly three times its suggested sticker price.
GM released the electric pickup and SUV in December 2021, but it has only managed to deliver 372 examples thus far. And it has received no less than 77,000 reservations for the vehicle, which would explain why some used models are selling for such gargantuan prices. Auctions might be the only chance for eager drivers to get their hands on a Hummer EV example.
Currently, GMC is only able to make twelve Hummers per day. Let’s just hope the company delivers on its promise to increase production and is able to accommodate more deliveries by later this year.
The previously owned GMC Hummer EV in question here was barely used, as it comes with just 48 miles (77 km) on the clock. It features Interstellar White body paint and includes an interior with bronze accents.
The electric pickup comes with all the luxury features promised by the manufacturer, including the infinity roof, the "Crab Walk" mode, and more. The vehicle has a 350-mile (563-km) range and is able to do the 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 km) in about three seconds.
Some other Edition 1 Hummer EVs sold for sums far above the suggested retail price. In April and May, for instance, two used Hummers fetched $275,000 (270,500 Euros) and $260,420 (256,180 Euros), respectively, at online auctions.
And the very first Hummer EV sold for $2.5 million (2.46 million Euros) last year at a charity auction.
