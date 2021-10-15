Used BMW i3 Batteries, Power Bikes and Kinetic Floor Make Coldplay’s Tour the Greenest Yet

5 Colplay Beamed New Song “Higher Power” Into Space for Intergalactic Premiere

Coldplay and BMW are taking their recent partnership into the next stage, with the announcement that the upcoming international tour will be the most sustainable ever – and hopefully, a blueprint for every other future tour. 45 photos



That in itself doesn’t sound like too big a deal, but the carmaker notes that not only is this the first time BMW batteries are made suitable for second-life applications but also a first in terms of a worldwide music tour using sustainable energy throughout. Basically, venues will be powered not by the usual diesel generators, but a show battery made of BMW batteries, storing energy from a variety of sources, like solar panels, power bikes inside the venue itself, a kinetic floor, and recycled cooking oil from local restaurants.



This is an excellent way of involving the fans and using their enthusiasm in aid of an excellent cause, of course. Fans will be able to pedal on the power bikes as the band performs; their jumping up and down will also be turned into energy and then stored into the



In 2019, Martin told the same media outlet that the band was going on a hiatus from touring until they found a way to do so in a more sustainable way. They can do so now, thanks to the partnership with BMW, and they hope that other performers will be paying attention and maybe take cues. It’s true, they will still be flying by private jets, but since touring is something they really want to do, it’s the best compromise possible.



Editor's note: Photos in the gallery also shows the BMW i3.

