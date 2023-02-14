Used Battery-Electric Cars May Bury EV Promises for the Environment

I have been warning about battery pack prices and how difficult it will be for battery-electric cars to age, for quite some time. Their main component is so expensive that its failure will render the vehicle useless – even if everything else in it is still ok. ST (John) experienced that in the worst way possible: losing almost all the money he spent on a used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance. He had a reckoning that may help other customers, EV advocates, and carmakers.

