Used and Abused Ford F-150 Gets Its First Wash in 20 Years, Hides Funny Surprise

Every single inch of this construction truck looks like a biological hazard. Operating at construction sites for 20 years, this Ford F-150 has been used and abused by whoever drove it without caring the least about it. Now, it is getting its first wash in two decades. Fourteen hours later, it doesn't come anywhere near the truck that drove into the shop in the morning.
Someone bought this truck in a final attempt at rescuing it from the life it had been living. Before anything, the new owner brought it to a detailing shop to get rid of the tons of dirt on and in it and of the smell that had been plaguing the cabin. Buying a vehicle from a smoker (or an army of smokers) is quite a challenge.
The truck looks as bad as it smells, the detailer says, and we tend to believe him. To remove the mess that has been collected on board the poor Ford F-150 in the past two decades, he will have to remove everything from inside the cabin before starting to clean it up.
A pre-wash rinse will remove much of the dust that covers the body. The rear fenders and the sills are eaten out by rust, so there is nothing he can do about that. Only cutting them off will help the new owner get rid of them.
The paint is peeling away from the tailgate of the load bed, and that can't be fixed in a detail shop either, but the one who bought it can ask for the help of a paint shop to remove those peeled-off spots. Brushing the dust off the chrome badging and lettering is a big step toward a cleaner truck.
Sandpaper, rags, plastic bottles, duct tape, bills and invoices, empty wrappers, and cigarette packs. Everything that should have ended up in some trash bin is inside this truck. But those don't shock Mitch as much as the next find, which, he says, is at the top of the list of the craziest things he has ever found inside a vehicle. It is a gun! However, a look at it is enough to realize that it is not real, but a pellet gun. Otherwise, he would have probably dialed 911 in an instant.
Ripped wires, CDs, and a lot of debris cover the floor. Mitch claims the truck smells worse than the ashtray of a thousand smokers. And it really looks worse than one, too. Luckily, the Ford truck has quality carpet, and he doesn't have to struggle with vacuuming. A stain extractor should help him get rid of some of those stains afterward.
Meanwhile, the rear seats have almost gone white because of the construction materials that they had carried for years. No matter how much Mitch insists with the stain extractor and steamer, some stains will still keep their ground on that fabric. What comes out of the carpet and seats looks like water extracted from a swamp: it's just dark brown liquid mixed with mud.
Mitch doesn't know much about the background of the Ford F-150, but he found out that it was used by a large construction company, which operates in the US, Canada, and Australia. It's obvious that nobody ever considered having it clean while it was there. So, he is not all that much surprised by the way this truck looks like right now.
After 14 hours of intense work, the Ford F-150 detailing is finally completed. It may not look as good as new because some spots were terribly stubborn. But anyone can ride in it without needing an antibiotics injection afterwards.
The white-painted Ford is iron-contaminated, which means that the paint sports tiny spots of rust. No wonder, considering what it has been through for the past 20 years. An iron remover should do the trick: it turns them purple, then they can be rinsed off.
The detailing expert cant believe what he finds inside the Ford F-150Mitch, aka The Detail Geek, wished he could just pressure-wash the interior to remove all the mess at once, but that would only create a layer of mud on board and flood the cabin without getting the actual dirt out. Definitely not a good idea. It looks like the sand from an entire beach gathered up on the rubber floor mats.
Construction dust and debris even entered the storage space of the central armrest, while cup holders look like a deposit for the mess. There is soil under the cover of the driver's seat, and you can barely tell the color of the dashboard because of the dirt.
Fourteen hours later...The plastic on the door cards comes off nicely. To get rid of the smoke smell, the detailing expert plants an ozone generator on a seat inside the truck and lets it do its job.
