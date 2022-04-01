USAF Wants Rockets to Deliver Disaster Relief Cargo Anywhere in the World in One Hour

The space industry is undeniably going through a period of unprecedented growth, with innovative technologies being developed at an accelerated rate. So why not use the advancements in rocket development for improving life on Earth also?
The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has dedicated an entire program to the concept of cargo rockets and is also working with several universities, including the University of Central Florida (UCF), which was awarded a USAF grant for the first time. The $350,000 grant was awarded through the U.S. Space Force (part of USAF)’s University Consortium Research Opportunity.
Michael Kinzel, Tarek Elgohary, and Luis Rabelo are the engineering researchers who will be working on an innovative project that studies the use of commercial rockets for delivering global disaster relief. They will collaborate with more than 100 students at UCF to understand and research what is needed in order to achieve this goal.
Can commercial rockets be used to transport cargo anywhere in the world as fast and as efficiently as possible? USAF is determined to examine this possibility. It envisions a future where rockets instead of aircraft could be deployed for disaster relief. They would be able to ship 100 tons of first-aid supplies, food, and blood donations, to any location in the world. And they would be able to do so in no more than an hour.
Now, the UCF team’s job is to test the viability of this ambitious goal. The researchers will use complex methods such as numerical analysis, control theory, and aerodynamic modeling techniques to make sure that the rocket will be able to land anywhere with precision, that the cargo will be delivered on time, and that the entire shipping process can be completed in the shortest time possible.
On one hand, UCF will offer the advantages of its proximity to the Patrick Space Force Base and its location on what is known as the “Space Coast.” On the other hand, UCF graduate students will have the unique opportunity to intern with the Air Force Research Laboratory.
USAF’s goal is to have a cargo rocket delivering essential supplies globally in less than a decade.
Michael Kinzel, Tarek Elgohary, and Luis Rabelo are the engineering researchers who will be working on an innovative project that studies the use of commercial rockets for delivering global disaster relief. They will collaborate with more than 100 students at UCF to understand and research what is needed in order to achieve this goal.
Can commercial rockets be used to transport cargo anywhere in the world as fast and as efficiently as possible? USAF is determined to examine this possibility. It envisions a future where rockets instead of aircraft could be deployed for disaster relief. They would be able to ship 100 tons of first-aid supplies, food, and blood donations, to any location in the world. And they would be able to do so in no more than an hour.
Now, the UCF team’s job is to test the viability of this ambitious goal. The researchers will use complex methods such as numerical analysis, control theory, and aerodynamic modeling techniques to make sure that the rocket will be able to land anywhere with precision, that the cargo will be delivered on time, and that the entire shipping process can be completed in the shortest time possible.
On one hand, UCF will offer the advantages of its proximity to the Patrick Space Force Base and its location on what is known as the “Space Coast.” On the other hand, UCF graduate students will have the unique opportunity to intern with the Air Force Research Laboratory.
USAF’s goal is to have a cargo rocket delivering essential supplies globally in less than a decade.