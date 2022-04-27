USAF-Backed Florida Startup Is Developing a Next-Gen Propulsion System for Flying Cars

When it comes to the emerging UAM (urban air mobility) sector, some companies focus on developing specific eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing), and others on developing vertiports. But a Florida-based new player brings a fresh perspective. It’s working on a next-generation propulsion system that could be scaled and adapted for any type of eVTOL.
Although it’s only two-years-old, born during the challenging times of the recent pandemic, Jetx was one the few companies selected by the U.S. Air Force to showcase their eVTOL designs in Las Vegas, following their participation in the AFWERX HSVTOL Challenge that promotes innovative UAM technology.
The young company has developed a concept called the Jetx Vector E, a five-seat hybrid-electric aircraft. Its futuristic look includes large windows and two-by-two seating. There are no details available about the estimated speed and range of the Vector E, which is equipped with ten electric ducted fans (EDF) – six on the rear wing and four on the front wing. The aviation startup didn’t focus on developing a prototype, but on refining its propulsion system.
This propulsion system is based on vectored thrust, without rotating the propulsion system. According to Jetx, this bladeless technology uses “fluidic nozzle exhausts” and onboard computers to direct and control the airflow from vertical to forward flight, without any other mechanisms.
In addition to this non-rotating vector propulsion system, the company is developing a modular and scalable platform, similar to the chassis of a car, which can then be configured in numerous ways, through the addition of different parts and components. Jetx envisions future flying cars that are VTOL capable, based on this platform.
The aircraft framework and propulsion system could be used for different hybrid or electric VTOLs of any size, while manufacturers would only have to add their custom fuselage. So, instead of creating a specific eVTOL model, Jetx wants to offer a modular package for a variety of future aircraft, including flying cars.
While its propulsion system is patent pending, the Florida-based startup is encouraging artist proposals for flying cars equipped with the Jetx system.
