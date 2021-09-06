U.S.A. Born and Bred Diamondback Current e-Bike Is Versatile Urban Banger Over

Back in 1977, a BMX brand appeared on the bike scene and slowly started a progression towards a future where the brand is now known the world over, Diamondback Bicycles. In 1999, the company was bought out by Derby Cycle Corporation, a group that already owned another of America’s well-known bicycle manufacturers, Raleigh.
Today, this team is still hard at work building competition-winning bicycles for every sort of terrain out there. But one bike, in particular, the Current, is this team’s answer to a modern and growing industry. Yes, as you may have already guessed, it’s an e-bike.
The best way to get an idea of what to expect from a bike made by Diamondback is to understand that this aluminum-framed wonder isn’t cheap. It comes in with a price tag of $4,100 (€3,457 at current exchange rates) without any sort of shipping fees you may need to pay.
You may be thinking that this price is a bit steep for an aluminum bike, but once you take into consideration the brand that is supplying the electric components for the bike, you won’t feel that the price is so steep.
frame itself allows for an integrated PowerTube 500. Depending on road conditions, rider capabilities, and an array of other factors, this battery has been reported to offer at least 70 miles (112 km) of range depending on ride mode, cadence, and even rider weight. Once you’re out of juice, these packs can take up to four hours to recharge, so if you want extended riding, you could pick up an extra pack and swap it out once the old one is drained.
Now a battery is just a battery; the important factor here is the motor. Again, Bosch continues their dominance with a Performance Line Speed motor that can crank out a peak 85 Nm (62 ft-lb) of torque and can assist your lazy bones up to 28 mph (45 kph). If you’re worried about the life of this motor, don’t be, as some MTB riders even use this motor on their bikes.
The remainder of the bike is completed mostly from crowd-favorite Shimano. A Shimano RX-810 brake and shift lever setup controls a GRX 11-speed long cage derailleur that spins a KMC chain on an 11-speed 11-42 T cog set.
Now, Diamondback says that the Current is a bike meant to handle tarmac as if it were bred and born on it, but the manufacturer’s website continues by stating that it can handle a whole lot more than just tarmac.
At an even closer look, one final feature that's sure to let everyone know that this bike is meant for a lot more than just city riding is the multiple mounts seen throughout the bike. A mount on the front fork, on the seat, stay, and another on the seat tube allows for things like a pannier rack or cargo hold to be applied to the bike.
Now, I understand that the season to be out and about on a bike might be coming to a close, but in reality, if you want to buy something and be ready for next summer or spring, the time to make your purchase should be during the colder months, something about sales.
No, the Current is not a bike that’s on sale, but it is one that you should consider if you want a travel-ready bicycle for the next riding season and the ones that follow.
