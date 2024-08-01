U.S. to Teach Avenger Drones to Fly Against American Pilots

Flying a military aircraft is no easy task. To make sure the people who do it are safe and have the biggest chance of getting out of sticky situations alive, the military trains pilots in a variety of ways, including by simulating dogfights and other types of aerial combat scenarios.
For the task at hand the U.S. Air Force (USAF) generally uses so-called aggressor squadrons, meaning American pilots flying American planes against their own. It's an effective approach that has been used to form generations of pilots.
But now that drones and autonomous systems are upon us, a new approach is needed. And the first glimpse of that comes in the form of a piece of news that concerns the MQ-20 Avenger drone.
The General Atomics uncrewed aircraft has been introduced in the early 2000s. It is generally used as a developmental platform to test out new ideas and gear, with under a dozen of them made so far.
The drone is quite capable, and it could prove so in new roles as well. It is powered by a Pratt & Whitney turbofan engine that gives it a top speed of 400 mph (650 kph) and the ability to fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,000 meters).
The drone was purpose-built for combat, and as such it can carry a wide range of bombs and missiles. Up to 3,500 pounds (1,600 kg) of weaponry can be attached to six external hardpoints or stored inside the weapons bay.
Generally speaking, the drone is controlled by means of a ground control station and a communication network, but the piece of news we bring you now has to do with the drone's autonomous capabilities.
At the time of writing, such capabilities are quite limited, but General Atomics was just granted a $98 million contract to give the thing "autonomous air-to-air capability." This evolution is meant to make the Avenger a platform capable of conducting aggressor missions in a bid to train pilots of regular aircraft.
The research is called Project Red 5 and it is run by the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC). General Atomics will use two of the drones it owns for the project, and will fit them with "cutting-edge sensors, data links and other advanced mission systems."
The autonomous drone will form "relevant Red Air surrogates and significantly improve Blue Force mission success" by being used in realistic air-to-air training scenarios. The exact details of what that is supposed to mean were, of course, not made public.
General Atomics does not say when a working solution for the autonomous Avenger will be ready. We do know, however, that the company is working on other similar evolutions, including for the XQ-67A drone developed together with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
