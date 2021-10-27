U.S. to Have the Largest Neighborhood of 3D-Printed Homes, Construction Starts in 2022

One of the most renowned 3D printing companies on the market announces its plans to build the largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes to date.
That company is ICON and its 3D printer Vulcan has made the headlines multiple times in the past, proving it can be used to print almost any type of structure, regardless of how big or small. This 11.5 ft (3.5 m) tall engineering marvel uses some sort of polymer concrete called Lavacrete, being able to print 28 ft (8.5 m) wide foundations and walls that are as high as 8.5 ft (2.5 m).
3D printing is a new technology in architecture but one that the real estate industry has quickly and enthusiastically embraced. ICON has already left its fingerprints in East Austin, Texas, where it helped with building four homes on East 17th Street, a project that proved to be an instant success. Now the American construction company has an even more ambitious project in mind and announces its intentions to build the largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes to date.
In order to accomplish this grand project, ICON teamed up with homebuilding company Lennar and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), an architecture and designing firm based in Copenhagen. The community in discussion is going to total 100 3D-printed homes built also in the Austin area and is expected to break ground next year.
ICON boasts of its ability to provide affordable and energy-efficient homes using its 3D printing technology. Compared to traditional methods, 3D printing offers more freedom in design, it is faster and leads to less material waste. Moreover, the company claims the materials it uses are stronger and longer-lasting than traditional ones, being able to cope with extreme weather. ICON’s constructions can withstand wind, flood, and fire.
The Vulcan system can build structures that are up to 3,000 sq ft (278.7 sq m).
While we’re all waiting for the 3D-printed neighborhood to take shape, here are the four homes built earlier by ICON in East Austin.
While we’re all waiting for the 3D-printed neighborhood to take shape, here are the four homes built earlier by ICON in East Austin.