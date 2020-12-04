U.S.-Spec Velocity Range Rover Turns Out “Cheaper” Than Overfinch Wanted

Back in October, Land Rover tuner Overfinch once more took the world of customized Range Rovers by storm, presenting the exclusive ten-unit Velocity Limited Edition. Naturally, the pricing matched its added panache, so it was a bit surprising for us to discover a unit being available in the United States for less money than initially advertised.
When Overfinch revealed the Velocity special series based on the flagship Autobiography models, pricing kicked off at no less than $315k. Nothing out of the ordinary for an exclusive vehicle, since Land Rover itself usually wants more than $105k for a base, U.S.-spec, Range Rover.
Still, it seems that exclusivity is becoming cheaper by the day because a look at the available stock of cars for North America revealed this beautiful white on carbon fiber example costs just $299,990. It’s really not much of a difference, but we’re more accustomed to price hikes than rebates in the ultra-luxury segment.
Besides, apart from the spare change for topping up a few times the gas tank, this Velocity unit is also a bit flashier than Overfinch’s all-black presentation vehicle, if that’s your (five o’clock) cup of tea. As far as we’re concerned, we like it because it’s much easier to appreciate the work done by the British tuner with the exterior detailing.
The paint makes it much easier to check out the “Overfinch Velocity Crushed Carbon Fiber Styling Package,” which adorns the exterior of the 2021 Range Rover LWB V8 Autobiography with a huge amount of carbon fiber elements sporting the decidedly interesting “crushed” look. The signature Overfinch carbon fiber grille isn’t missing in action, either, and neither are additional details such as the golden hood letters.
Moving inside, the Overfinch Lumiere atmosphere is just about anyone’s posh wet dream - if said illusion was all about quilted Bridge of Weir leather, knurled details, and illuminated sills. No worries about the driver falling asleep, though, as the stainless steel performance exhaust system with Bluetooth-controlled valves will make sure that will never happen.
Still, it seems that exclusivity is becoming cheaper by the day because a look at the available stock of cars for North America revealed this beautiful white on carbon fiber example costs just $299,990. It’s really not much of a difference, but we’re more accustomed to price hikes than rebates in the ultra-luxury segment.
Besides, apart from the spare change for topping up a few times the gas tank, this Velocity unit is also a bit flashier than Overfinch’s all-black presentation vehicle, if that’s your (five o’clock) cup of tea. As far as we’re concerned, we like it because it’s much easier to appreciate the work done by the British tuner with the exterior detailing.
The paint makes it much easier to check out the “Overfinch Velocity Crushed Carbon Fiber Styling Package,” which adorns the exterior of the 2021 Range Rover LWB V8 Autobiography with a huge amount of carbon fiber elements sporting the decidedly interesting “crushed” look. The signature Overfinch carbon fiber grille isn’t missing in action, either, and neither are additional details such as the golden hood letters.
Moving inside, the Overfinch Lumiere atmosphere is just about anyone’s posh wet dream - if said illusion was all about quilted Bridge of Weir leather, knurled details, and illuminated sills. No worries about the driver falling asleep, though, as the stainless steel performance exhaust system with Bluetooth-controlled valves will make sure that will never happen.