U.S.-Spec Audi Q7 With 2.0-Liter TFSI Engine Gets $1,250 More Expensive

Have you ever thought to yourself that the Q7 could use a four-cylinder engine? Audi certainly has, which is why the North American model soldiers on with the 2.0-liter TFSI for the princely price of $54,800. Opt for the second trim level, and you’re looking at $57,200 before the $995 destination charge.
Officially designated Q7 45 TFSI because Audi likes to confuse everybody with its nomenclature, the entry-level luxury utility vehicle packs 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive, active torque distribution, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 4,400 pounds of towing capacity with the tow package are a few other details potential customers may be interested about.
Thanks to quattro, the undersized engine is much obliged to propel the Audi Q7 45 TFSI to 60 miles per hour in 6.9 seconds. Standard features include LED headlights and taillights with dynamic turn signals, 19-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, MMI touch response infotainment with dual touchscreen, the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, as well as three-zone automatic climate control.
Optional extras? Well, the list starts with the HD Matrix-design LED headlights and taillights. 20-inch wheels with a turbine design are also available, and if you think three zones are too few, four-zone automatic climate control can be specified. As you’d expect from such a high-tech utility vehicle, the Q7 also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, the Audi phone box, 4G LTE connectivity, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and a top-view camera.
The second generation of the Q7 entered production in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Revised inside and out for 2019 thanks to the introduction of the Q8, the Q7 also boasts keyless start, Audi pre sense basic and pre sense front, lane departure warning, as well as the automaker’s Prime and connect Plus services.
Upgrading to the Q7 55 TFSI will set you back $6,000 compared to the 2.0-liter TFSI. The pricing difference is worth it given that six cylinders aren’t as strained as four and the larger engine packs 335 horsepower plus 369 pound-feet of torque.
Thanks to quattro, the undersized engine is much obliged to propel the Audi Q7 45 TFSI to 60 miles per hour in 6.9 seconds. Standard features include LED headlights and taillights with dynamic turn signals, 19-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, MMI touch response infotainment with dual touchscreen, the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, as well as three-zone automatic climate control.
Optional extras? Well, the list starts with the HD Matrix-design LED headlights and taillights. 20-inch wheels with a turbine design are also available, and if you think three zones are too few, four-zone automatic climate control can be specified. As you’d expect from such a high-tech utility vehicle, the Q7 also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, the Audi phone box, 4G LTE connectivity, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and a top-view camera.
The second generation of the Q7 entered production in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Revised inside and out for 2019 thanks to the introduction of the Q8, the Q7 also boasts keyless start, Audi pre sense basic and pre sense front, lane departure warning, as well as the automaker’s Prime and connect Plus services.
Upgrading to the Q7 55 TFSI will set you back $6,000 compared to the 2.0-liter TFSI. The pricing difference is worth it given that six cylinders aren’t as strained as four and the larger engine packs 335 horsepower plus 369 pound-feet of torque.