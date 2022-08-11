U.S. Space Force Betting on Robot Dogs for Security Tasks at Cape Canaveral

More on this:

1 World’s Most Popular Robot Dog Gets an Important Job in Australia

2 Potential Deployment of U.S. Border Patrol Robot Dogs Sparks Controversy

3 Russian Rapper Shows Off His Unconventional Pet, a Futuristic Robot Dog

4 FCC Commissioner Wants to Ban Spot the Robot Dog to Avoid “Rise of the Machines" Scenario

5 Meet Mini Pupper: the Robot Dog That Is Just as Smart as a Border Collie