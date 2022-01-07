U.S. Secretary of Transportation Teases Tesla: Autonomous Cars Still Don’t Exist

Pete Buttigieg has a lot on his plate. Being the U.S. Secretary of Transportation means he has a say on the Build Back Better plan and also the mission to recover NHTSA’s undermined credibility. In an interview with The Verge, Buttigieg avoided directly addressing Tesla, but he sent it some very clear messages. The main one is that there are no autonomous cars for sale to date, despite what companies call them.

12 photos