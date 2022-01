U.S. Navy’s Next-Gen Drone Helicopter Ready to Hunt Down Enemy Targets, Takes to the Sky

The MQ-8C Fire Scout is meant to increase the Navy ’s ability to detect and track targets. Designed to take off from the flight decks of warships, this autonomous helicopter can operate hand-in-hand with manned assets, for an efficiency boost. As a next-generation version of the previous aerial vehicle, is comes with the benefits of improved sensors, and a double on-station endurance.Built on a Bell 407 airframe, the MQ-8C claims a range of over 1,000 nautical miles (1,150 miles/1,852 km), and a top speed of 135 knots (155 mph/250 kph). Thanks to an advanced Leonardo AN/ZPY-8 (Osprey) radar, the new drone helicopter is capable of hunting down enemy targets at a long range, even in conditions of very low visibility, or challenging weather, such as storms.Northrup Grumman, the one in charge with the MQ-8C development, announced that the ship-based autonomous aircraft was recently deployed aboard USS Milwaukee (LCS-5), as part of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, Detachment 5 (HSC-22 DET 5). The new and improved Fire Scout will support the U.S. Navy with advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) capabilities.Boasting more than ten hours of endurance, and real-time over-the-horizon targeting abilities, this autonomous helicopter is set to become a game-changer in terms of situational awareness during combat.Designed by a joint Northrup Grumman/Bell team, and manufactured in Ozark, Alabama and Moss Point, Mississippi, the next-gen drone helicopter is replacing the previous MQ-8B variant. This successful deployment comes as a culmination of its development process, after having reached operational capability in 2019.