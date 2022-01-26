U.S. Navy’s Next-Gen Drone Helicopter Ready to Hunt Down Enemy Targets, Takes to the Sky

The U.S. military has reached a milestone in the integration of advanced autonomous capabilities within its fleets. The next-generation autonomous helicopter known as MQ-8C, the cutting-edge version of the Fire Scout, has been successfully deployed.
The MQ-8C Fire Scout is meant to increase the Navy’s ability to detect and track targets. Designed to take off from the flight decks of warships, this autonomous helicopter can operate hand-in-hand with manned assets, for an efficiency boost. As a next-generation version of the previous aerial vehicle, is comes with the benefits of improved sensors, and a double on-station endurance.
Built on a Bell 407 airframe, the MQ-8C claims a range of over 1,000 nautical miles (1,150 miles/1,852 km), and a top speed of 135 knots (155 mph/250 kph). Thanks to an advanced Leonardo AN/ZPY-8 (Osprey) radar, the new drone helicopter is capable of hunting down enemy targets at a long range, even in conditions of very low visibility, or challenging weather, such as storms.
Northrup Grumman, the one in charge with the MQ-8C development, announced that the ship-based autonomous aircraft was recently deployed aboard USS Milwaukee (LCS-5), as part of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, Detachment 5 (HSC-22 DET 5). The new and improved Fire Scout will support the U.S. Navy with advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) capabilities.
Boasting more than ten hours of endurance, and real-time over-the-horizon targeting abilities, this autonomous helicopter is set to become a game-changer in terms of situational awareness during combat.
Designed by a joint Northrup Grumman/Bell team, and manufactured in Ozark, Alabama and Moss Point, Mississippi, the next-gen drone helicopter is replacing the previous MQ-8B variant. This successful deployment comes as a culmination of its development process, after having reached operational capability in 2019.
Built on a Bell 407 airframe, the MQ-8C claims a range of over 1,000 nautical miles (1,150 miles/1,852 km), and a top speed of 135 knots (155 mph/250 kph). Thanks to an advanced Leonardo AN/ZPY-8 (Osprey) radar, the new drone helicopter is capable of hunting down enemy targets at a long range, even in conditions of very low visibility, or challenging weather, such as storms.
Northrup Grumman, the one in charge with the MQ-8C development, announced that the ship-based autonomous aircraft was recently deployed aboard USS Milwaukee (LCS-5), as part of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, Detachment 5 (HSC-22 DET 5). The new and improved Fire Scout will support the U.S. Navy with advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) capabilities.
Boasting more than ten hours of endurance, and real-time over-the-horizon targeting abilities, this autonomous helicopter is set to become a game-changer in terms of situational awareness during combat.
Designed by a joint Northrup Grumman/Bell team, and manufactured in Ozark, Alabama and Moss Point, Mississippi, the next-gen drone helicopter is replacing the previous MQ-8B variant. This successful deployment comes as a culmination of its development process, after having reached operational capability in 2019.