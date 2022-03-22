U.S. Navy Tests Unmanned Diesel Boat for Escort and Counterterrorism Roles

It’s only a matter of time until autonomous and semi-autonomous drones become commonplace on the world’s seas, just like they’ve done in its skies. Although apparently taking longer to implement, the increasing number of tests being performed makes the previous statement pretty obvious.
The most recent announcement from this front comes from the U.S. Navy, which said this week it recently tested the Unmanned Diesel Greenough Advanced Rescue Craft (UD-GARC). The test took place back in February in Chesapeake Bay, during Exercise Solid Curtain 2022, and was also attended by U.S. Coast Guard.
The GARC is a relatively old vessel, having been around for about a decade now. For all intents and purposes, it may seem like there’s nothing truly spectacular about it, but that’s only at first glance. A closer look reveals a very capable weapons and intelligence platform.
During February’s trials, the GARC was fitted with a remote-controlled Fabrique Nationale d'Armes de Guerre (FN) weapons system, an auto-targeting system, and a range finder. Controlled from afar by Navy personnel, it had to play a high-value escort scenario during which members of the Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 4 acted as the opposing force.
The Navy does not say exactly how the vessel performed, but at least on the surface it looks pleased and is eyeing deploying the GARC in a counterterrorism role as well, should it decide to purchase it.
For that to happen, further tests are required, says the military branch, and the findings of last month’s tests should be used to improve the vessel.
“The capability and capacity that an unmanned boat brings to not just NECC, but the Navy, Coast Guard and our partners operating at sea will continue to be tested and discovered,” said in a statement Master Chief Explosive Ordnance Technician Jay Wheeler.
“I believe we have just begun to witness what this technology will allow us to do in the future.”
