U.S. Navy Is Now Playing With Saildrones in the Arabian Gulf

With the skies of the world already swamped with drones of all shapes, sizes, and functions, it was only a matter of time before other mediums fell victims to the onslaught. And the first to go will probably be the maritime one, thanks to the increasing appeal of something called Saildrone.
Build by a company with the same name, these machines are small autonomous surface vessels that can operate, theoretically, for up to a year without having to come back for maintenance and refueling.
Around for a number of years now, Saildrones are only beginning to earn worldwide recognition, and the U.S. military seems particularly impressed by them. This week, the Navy’s Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced it has begun operating a Saildrone Explorer in the Arabian Gulf.
The Explorer is one of three variants available at the moment. It is the entry-level in the lineup, coming in at 23 feet (7 meters) long and being capable of carrying equipment for a variety of tasks, from measuring ocean data like salinity and temperature to keeping tabs on currents and fish biomass.
The Navy will use it for none of that, of course, although at the moment the exact use of the Saildrone is not public, but not hard to guess either. What we do know is the Explorer just finished a continuous 30-day run in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, as part of an evaluation process conducted by Task Force 59, a process that also includes the Mantas T-12 and Devil Ray T-38.
“The initial Saildrone assessment phase at sea in the Gulf of Aqaba has exceeded our expectations,” said in a statement Cmdr. Thomas McAndrew, Task Force 59 deputy commander. “We are applying the results and rapidly expanding operations.”
At the moment, the U.S. Navy is looking for new unmanned systems to use in its operations, and says it is “learning important lessons that will inform future operational employment.”
Around for a number of years now, Saildrones are only beginning to earn worldwide recognition, and the U.S. military seems particularly impressed by them. This week, the Navy’s Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced it has begun operating a Saildrone Explorer in the Arabian Gulf.
The Explorer is one of three variants available at the moment. It is the entry-level in the lineup, coming in at 23 feet (7 meters) long and being capable of carrying equipment for a variety of tasks, from measuring ocean data like salinity and temperature to keeping tabs on currents and fish biomass.
The Navy will use it for none of that, of course, although at the moment the exact use of the Saildrone is not public, but not hard to guess either. What we do know is the Explorer just finished a continuous 30-day run in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, as part of an evaluation process conducted by Task Force 59, a process that also includes the Mantas T-12 and Devil Ray T-38.
“The initial Saildrone assessment phase at sea in the Gulf of Aqaba has exceeded our expectations,” said in a statement Cmdr. Thomas McAndrew, Task Force 59 deputy commander. “We are applying the results and rapidly expanding operations.”
At the moment, the U.S. Navy is looking for new unmanned systems to use in its operations, and says it is “learning important lessons that will inform future operational employment.”