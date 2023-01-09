U.S. Navy Guided-Missile Destroyer Practices Spy Games with Saildrones and AI

Already masters of the skies when it comes to military duties, drones of all shapes and sizes are slowly but surely increasing their presence in other mediums for various applications. The American Navy seems very interested in such technologies, and it’s putting some of them to the test in the Arabian Gulf.
Back in 2019, 11 nations, including the U.S. and UK, but also smaller countries like Albania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Seychelles, created something called the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC). The organization’s main goal is to respond to threats to merchant ships coming from both individual groups and state actors. As usual when it comes to such activities, the main weapon in this war is information.
Enter the Saildrone, a family of machines that has been around for a while, but is only now getting increased exposure thanks to the involvement of the U.S. Navy in IMSC operations.
In a nutshell, Saildrones became famous when one of them became the first-ever uncrewed vessel to cross an ocean in 2013. Because they use a combination of wind and solar energy, they can operate around the clock (with no need for refueling) for up to a year. The floating pieces of hardware can be fitted with a variety of technologies and used for anything from oil spill detection and spread mitigation to Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.
It's ISR the military is interested in, of course, and ever since the beginning of last year American ships and Saildrones have been training together in the Arabian Gulf. The most recent such drill, Sentinel Shield, just concluded as the second of its kind to be run in half a year, moving the world one step closer to the integration of uncrewed systems with the human-led Navies.
The three-day exercise involved U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), two Saildrone Explorer machines sent by the U.S. 5th Fleet, and an undisclosed artificial intelligence system.
The drones and AI were tasked with finding and identifying various objects in the water, sending what they learned back to their handlers for decision-making. The idea of the exercise was to show everyone how such a combination of tools could increase "maritime domain awareness to maintain maritime security in Middle Eastern waters.”
The Saildrone Explorer, like the ones used in the exercise, is the smallest of its family (which also includes Voyager and Surveyor) and became famous after recording images from inside Hurricane Sam in October 2021. It is 23 feet (7 meters) long, and in civilian life it’s used to measure ocean salinity and temperature, levels of atmospheric and dissolved CO2, and fishery-relevant indicators.
At the time of writing, the Saildrones are not officially on active duty, but as the Navy is looking at ways of modernizing its tools, it’ll probably not be all that long until they (or other water drones) get cleared for that.
