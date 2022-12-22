U.S. Navy Drones Pass Long-Range Test of Unmanned Cargo Delivery to Moving Ships

The U.S. Navy takes one more step towards the age of the machines with a successful test of long-range shore-to-ship supplies delivery using “unmanned air systems.” Colloquially known as “drones” to the civilian public, these remotely operated flying aircraft are capable of carrying payloads of up to 50 lbs. (22.7 kg) over 200 nautical miles (230 statute miles, 370 kilometers).

