US Millionaire’s Dream Boat Marks One of the Biggest Used Yacht Sales This Year

Superyacht Hospitality might be 13 years old, but that didn't stop it from fetching almost $30 million, unlike similar yachts in the same size category, which weren't so lucky. Reportedly owned and enjoyed until now by one of America's top dogs in the automotive repossession business, this prestigious Westport is ready to embark on a new journey under new hands.
Thirty million is a big number for the used yacht sector and worthy of a truly impressive pleasure craft. With its intimidating silhouette, American pedigree, and lavish onboard amenities, Hospitality fits the bill. The 2011 Westport changed hands this month for $29.7 million after more than a year on the market.
Hospitality was born to have a great destiny. It was part of the Westport 164 series launched in 2006, comprised of some of the biggest yachts ever built by this shipyard and made entirely of fiberglass. Vongo was the first one launched, but Hospitality quickly became the most successful in the series.
With names like Donald Starkey and William Garden behind it, Hospitality's prestige was a given. Westport itself is one of the top names in America's shipbuilding history. Specializing in commercial vessels, it gradually transitioned to luxury yachts between 30 and 50 meters.
This Westport 164 was refitted in 2016 and 2021. It's designed to accommodate up to 16 guests across seven luxurious staterooms. The master suite stands out as a self-contained apartment with top-notch amenities, a separate private lounge/office area, and access to a private deck. One of the most versatile amenities onboard is the fully equipped gym, which can be converted into a massage room or a luxury spa.
A luxury charter yacht with proven success, the 49-meter (154-foot) Hospitality was also spotted at the famous St Barth New Year's Celebration, known as a "superyacht showdown." It was also linked to the name of US millionaire Patrick Willis, who was the alleged owner until now. Willis is one of the self-made millionaires with a classic from-rags-to-riches story. He started working in the automotive repossession industry when he was only 16 and ended up as the owner of American Recovery Service, the biggest national automotive repossession company in the world.
As its name suggests, Hospitality was specifically equipped to meet the needs of its charter guests and even exceed expectations. For more than $200,000 per week, guests benefit from this yacht's flexible accommodation, beautiful al-fresco areas, and expansive water toy selection. In addition to its size and volume, this American beast comes with a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km) and a proven track record.
The 2011 Hospitality superyacht changed hands for almost $30 million and, most likely, the new owner will continue to reap the benefits of its charter operations. For now, Hospitality remains in the IYC charter fleet – the same company the completed the in-house sale.
