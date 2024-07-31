US Millionaire’s Brand-New Superyacht to Flex a Pickleball Court and Jaw-Dropping Spa

There are few things as exciting as signing the deal for a spectacular superyacht explorer designed and built to your exact specifications. The lucky US owner of the second unit in the Cantiere delle Marche (CdM) Flexporer 165 series will have to wait a few years for its dream pleasure craft to come to life, but it's truly worth the wait.
2024 has been an amazing year for Italian luxury superyacht builder CdM. It has 14 yachts currently on order or under construction, and it sold the first units in its flagship series, the Flexporer 165, only three months ago. To top things off, CdM ended this month by securing a customer for the second Flexporer 165, destined to be in a league of its own due to extensive customization.
Although part of the same series, the first and second Flexporer 165 superyachts are considerably different, each being tailored to the needs and preferences of their millionaire owners. The first one was sold to a European customer in April, and the second was sold to an American customer "with an active lifestyle."
This particular type of lifestyle will be fully reflected in the yacht's customized amenities, which also require complex design modifications. One of the highlights is a full pickleball court surrounded by a protection structure with a net; guests will be able to watch the games either from the dedicated viewing area on the upper deck or from the sundeck (for a "sky-view" perspective).
Another highlight is the intensive focus on wellness facilities. Most contemporary superyachts feature a spa area and a separate gym in addition to the classic jacuzzi, but this Italian explorer takes things to the next level. The upper deck will house a gym and a massage area, the main deck will integrate a heated pool, and the sundeck will reveal a state-of-the-art "thermal therapy" space and an ice tub swimming pool designed to operate between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.
These lavish spa facilities go hand in hand with the explorer's water sports capabilities. The modified design was specifically adapted to house a Jet Ski and a seven-meter tender on the main deck, a second smaller tender on the upper deck, and two more Jet Skis on the sundeck. When the water toys on the main deck are deployed with the help of the overhead crane, this versatile space turns into a fabulous outdoor entertainment area.
Last but not least, the upper deck doubles as a helipad compatible with an EC130 helicopter.
This outstanding luxury explorer for sports enthusiasts features naval architecture by Hydro Tec and interiors by the British Design Studio Design Unlimited. First and foremost a heavy-duty explorer, this customized pleasure craft promises a nearly 5,000-mile range at 10 knots and a maximum speed of 15 knots.
The only bad news for its American owner is that he'll have to wait until the 2027 Fall season to get his hands on this dream boat. The final price of this customized Flexporer 165 was undisclosed, but it surely matched what can only be described as an extravagant millionaire's toy.
Although part of the same series, the first and second Flexporer 165 superyachts are considerably different, each being tailored to the needs and preferences of their millionaire owners. The first one was sold to a European customer in April, and the second was sold to an American customer "with an active lifestyle."
This particular type of lifestyle will be fully reflected in the yacht's customized amenities, which also require complex design modifications. One of the highlights is a full pickleball court surrounded by a protection structure with a net; guests will be able to watch the games either from the dedicated viewing area on the upper deck or from the sundeck (for a "sky-view" perspective).
Another highlight is the intensive focus on wellness facilities. Most contemporary superyachts feature a spa area and a separate gym in addition to the classic jacuzzi, but this Italian explorer takes things to the next level. The upper deck will house a gym and a massage area, the main deck will integrate a heated pool, and the sundeck will reveal a state-of-the-art "thermal therapy" space and an ice tub swimming pool designed to operate between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.
These lavish spa facilities go hand in hand with the explorer's water sports capabilities. The modified design was specifically adapted to house a Jet Ski and a seven-meter tender on the main deck, a second smaller tender on the upper deck, and two more Jet Skis on the sundeck. When the water toys on the main deck are deployed with the help of the overhead crane, this versatile space turns into a fabulous outdoor entertainment area.
Last but not least, the upper deck doubles as a helipad compatible with an EC130 helicopter.
This outstanding luxury explorer for sports enthusiasts features naval architecture by Hydro Tec and interiors by the British Design Studio Design Unlimited. First and foremost a heavy-duty explorer, this customized pleasure craft promises a nearly 5,000-mile range at 10 knots and a maximum speed of 15 knots.
The only bad news for its American owner is that he'll have to wait until the 2027 Fall season to get his hands on this dream boat. The final price of this customized Flexporer 165 was undisclosed, but it surely matched what can only be described as an extravagant millionaire's toy.