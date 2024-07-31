US Military Extends Research Collaboration Project for the Airlander

Despite its unusual shape and funny nicknames over the years, the infamous Airlander boasts huge potential even in the field of military logistics. The US Department of Defense has certainly taken it very seriously, so much so that it recently extended the research collaboration project with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to explore the potential integration of the Airlander 10 aircraft into America's military logistics fleet.
What started as a student thesis soon turned into a full-blown research contract funded by the government. Students at the NPS (US Naval Postgraduate School) were the first to research the feasibility and potential benefits of the Airlander aircraft for defense. Based on that thesis, the DoD and HAV launched a complex research-and-development project that is now officially entering its second year.
The first year was focused on the Airlander 10 and its potential uses for maritime logistics support. The second year will put the spotlight on the Airlander 50 and its extended 50-ton payload. In other words, the collaboration will move to the next phase of scaling the electric propulsion system for a bigger payload. This will imply looking both at the full electrification of a large aircraft and the additional use of fuel-cell technology for extended range.
Like many other similar initiatives, this project is mainly about exploring low-emission, low-cost alternatives for US military operations. The Airlander boasts a unique combination of low-emission propulsion and heavy payload capabilities. Plus, it's highly flexible in terms of infrastructure due to its ability to land safely even on various terrains, even in the absence of dedicated infrastructure.
In 2023, HAV also worked with BAE Systems on potential defense applications for Airlander 10. In this case, they weren't limited to logistics but also included ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) operations and recovery of UAS (unmanned aerial systems).
The military-configured Airlander aircraft could safely transport massive payload across ,000 nautical miles (3,700 km). Its size and volume are also compatible with a heavy, complex array of onboard systems from computing and communication to ISR-specific instruments.
HAV's aircraft is unique because it combines this impressive cargo capacity with autonomy, sustainability, and infrastructure flexibility. The Airlander 10 is designed to stay in the air for up to five days, to operate smoothly from virtually any flat surface (including water), and to lower fuel consumption.
These qualities also apply to the zero-emission version currently explored within the DoD-HAV research project, with all the added benefits of electric or hydrogen-electric propulsion.
In the meantime, the UK-based company is working hard to bring the Airlander to the market finally. It recently confirmed an official production line in South Yorkshire, designed to roll out up to 12 Airlander aircraft per year. Plus, its main civilian customer, Air Nostrum, has also doubled its initial pre-order this year – another confirmation that the Airlander is on the right track.
