U.S. Military Dogs Got Special Helicopter Training for the First Time

Military dogs have a hard job to do, giving U.S. troopers a helping paw in a variety of missions, from standard patrolling to arms and explosives searching and drug detection. But, like any other soldier, they can get hurt and require immediate medical attention. That’s the reason why a few of them recently got a special kind of training – getting used to MedEvac (medical evacuation) helicopters, in case of emergencies.
The 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion is stationed at the Wiesbaden Army Airfield in Germany, as part of the Public Health Command Europe. This is a U.S. Army department that provides military public health programs at garrisons and training areas in Europe, supporting the contingency/combat forces that are operating there.
The Battalion is also supported by the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment. Three of these military dogs participated in a different kind of training meant for their and their handlers’ safety. For the first time, the canines got to experience boarding a helicopter and being inside for a considerable amount of time, while its engines were running.
The point was to get them gradually accustomed to all the sensory aspects of this experience. This way, in case of an emergency evacuation, the dogs won’t be afraid and stressed, but already familiar with the rotorcraft.
The training was carried out at the end of last month, with the support of the local Veterinary Treatment Facility in Wiesbaden. According to representatives of the 525th Military Police Detachment, the first step was to simply get the dogs inside the stationed helicopter.
Then, they got to be inside while it was running, Finally, the dogs were trained to board the helicopter, followed by “a familiarization flight.” This will help the canines and their handlers act quickly and with no issues, in case any of them is in medical distress and needs to be evacuated fast.
This training was only the beginning, with the department hoping to turn it into a regular event, where helicopter training will be added to tactical combat casualty care.
