U.S. Military Dogs Got Special Helicopter Training for the First Time

Military dogs have a hard job to do, giving U.S. troopers a helping paw in a variety of missions, from standard patrolling to arms and explosives searching and drug detection. But, like any other soldier, they can get hurt and require immediate medical attention. That’s the reason why a few of them recently got a special kind of training – getting used to MedEvac (medical evacuation) helicopters, in case of emergencies.

