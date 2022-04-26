U.S. Marines' Deadly Attack Helicopter Joins Forces With an Equally-Stunning Destroyer

There’s nothing like seeing two giants, one in the air and the other one on the water, uniting their forces and acting as one in complex military operations. This time, it was the U.S. Marines’ AH-1Z Viper aircraft and the Navy’s USS Michael Monsoor that came out to play.
The U.S. Marine Corps recently shared images from a recent training mission that took place off the coast of Camp Pendleton in the Pacific Ocean. An AH-1Z Viper with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing looked stunning as it conducted flight operations together with USS Michael Monsoor. Training missions such as this one are meant to ensure that operational capabilities and naval integration are at their best.
The AH-1Z Viper is considered no less than the most advanced attack helicopter in the world. A twin-engine attack helicopter, it was developed by Bell specifically for the U.S. Marine Corps. Boasting a 200-knot (230 mph/370 kph) speed and a range of more than 310 nautical miles (356.7 miles/574 km), the AH-1Z is not just highly capable but also robust. It was designed to withstand the most extreme conditions without diminishing its ability to engage and destroy targets at what Bell calls “unimaginable range.”
This rugged steel beast also claims to be the only attack helicopter in the world with fully integrated air-to-air missile capability, in addition to 16 air-to-ground missiles. This capability brings it to the same level as some of the most advanced fighter jets. Plus, its third-generation Target Sight System (TSS) sensor allows it to identify targets with high precision even at a long range and in challenging conditions such as nighttime or harsh weather.
A robust construction also implies that the AH-1Z Viper features modern marinization, which means that its frame is effectively protected from saltwater and corrosion.
On the other hand, the USS Michael Monsoor is one of the Navy’s most technologically-advanced guided-missile destroyers. Commissioned in 2019, it boasts a polygonal deckhouse covered with a material that can absorb radar waves, making the ship even stealthier.
This recent training in the Pacific was a rare chance to see these two powerful players operating together, and it looks like it was spectacular.
The AH-1Z Viper is considered no less than the most advanced attack helicopter in the world. A twin-engine attack helicopter, it was developed by Bell specifically for the U.S. Marine Corps. Boasting a 200-knot (230 mph/370 kph) speed and a range of more than 310 nautical miles (356.7 miles/574 km), the AH-1Z is not just highly capable but also robust. It was designed to withstand the most extreme conditions without diminishing its ability to engage and destroy targets at what Bell calls “unimaginable range.”
This rugged steel beast also claims to be the only attack helicopter in the world with fully integrated air-to-air missile capability, in addition to 16 air-to-ground missiles. This capability brings it to the same level as some of the most advanced fighter jets. Plus, its third-generation Target Sight System (TSS) sensor allows it to identify targets with high precision even at a long range and in challenging conditions such as nighttime or harsh weather.
A robust construction also implies that the AH-1Z Viper features modern marinization, which means that its frame is effectively protected from saltwater and corrosion.
On the other hand, the USS Michael Monsoor is one of the Navy’s most technologically-advanced guided-missile destroyers. Commissioned in 2019, it boasts a polygonal deckhouse covered with a material that can absorb radar waves, making the ship even stealthier.
This recent training in the Pacific was a rare chance to see these two powerful players operating together, and it looks like it was spectacular.